Nicola Peltz Beckham Details How She Feels About Husband Brooklyn Beckham After 2 Years of Marriage

Nicola Peltz Beckham is detailing what it feels like to be married to Brooklyn Beckham for two years.



In an exclusive interview with People at the Snapple® Solar Speakeasy event in New York City on April 8, the actress said that two years of matrimonial bliss to the famous son of David and Victoria Beckham has felt like a “never-ending sleepover."

“I feel like when you're on a sleepover or a play date and it's like you're always like: 'Oh, can they sleep over again?’ And you just are on a never-ending sleepover play date,” she told the publication, and just one day before her second wedding anniversary.

“That's how we feel," she added. "He really is my best friend. I feel like that.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Mugler Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to disclosing how she feels about married life two years in, Peltz Beckham shared two of her favorite wedding-day memories.



“I remember I got really nervous talking in front of people or in front of crowds," she explained. "But right before I walked down the aisle with my dad, I heard everyone clapping and cheering. It was because my Nani had her flowers and she was dancing down the aisle.”



Her second-favorite wedding memory was a touch more intimate, and involved her now-husband of two years.

“I think that someone gave us advice—which is I think the best advice to anyone who's soon to be married—is to grab your partner and even if it's for two minutes … throughout the night and just be like: 'Oh my God,’" she said. "Just have a moment with them."

A post shared by A photo posted by brooklynpeltzbeckham on

“Just have a moment with them, because I know sometimes weddings, there's so much happening, so many people," she added. "Brooklyn and I ran off a few times and I feel like those are the special moments."

The pair said "I do" on April 9, 2022 at Nicola Peltz's family estate in Florida. When asked how she planned on celebrating two years of marriage, Peltz Beckham said her husband "was going to surprise me."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"What the surprise is... maybe it's another dog who knows! My love language is dogs," she joked. "God no, we have five already."



Beckham did wish his bride a happy anniversary on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple and calling his wife the "butter to my toast."

"I can’t wait to grow young with you," he continued in the caption. "I love you my forever girl."