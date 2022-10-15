“Queen Camilla” A Very Real Possibility as Buckingham Palace Plans to Remove “Consort” from Her Title Before King Charles III’s Coronation

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prior to King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, 2023, Camilla—known as Queen Consort since her husband’s ascension to the throne last month—will likely be known simply as “Queen Camilla,” as Buckingham Palace seeks to quietly drop “Consort” from her title.

The Queen Consort title was set in a statement from Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth last February, where she said, in part, “it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The removal of “Consort” from her title—which will be done gradually from now until the coronation, multiple outlets report—is contingent on Camilla’s public perception. According to a report from The Telegraph , Buckingham Palace will test run the public’s appetite for “Queen Camilla,” with hopes of adopting it formally in time for Charles’ coronation. A source told the outlet that those around Charles and Camilla are already “very relaxed” about the public and the press choosing to ignore the more formal “Queen Consort” title in favor of the simpler “Queen Camilla.”

According to The Daily Express , former consorts in modern history—including the Queen Mother—have been called by the title of Queen plus their first name: in her case, Queen Elizabeth, as well as Queen Mary and Queen Alexandra before her. Upon her marriage to Charles in 2005, Buckingham Palace insisted that, when Charles became king, Camilla would be “Princess Consort,” but her rise in popularity over the course of their 17-year marriage prompted the late Queen to suggest “Queen Consort” instead. Now, again depending on public mood, “Queen Camilla” could become a part of our daily royal vernacular.

Marie Claire wrote as far back as February that Charles and Camilla would be crowned side-by-side at his coronation; Buckingham Palace has confirmed that this will, indeed, take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Even before she is crowned, The Mirror reports that Camilla is one of Charles’ Counsellors of State, meaning she can represent the king on matters when he is unavailable.