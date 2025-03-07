Duchess Sophie Shows Her "Deep Connection" to Second Mom Queen Elizabeth With $30,000 Tribute

Duchess Sophie has long been hailed as one of the unsung heroes of the British monarchy. Along with her dedication to charitable causes and women's issues, the Duchess of Edinburgh was a "true favorite" of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth. Ahead of husband Prince Edward's 61st birthday on March 10, the duchess's close bond with the late Queen is being revisited—including the sparkling piece Sophie wore to the monarch's funeral.

The Duchess of Edinburgh owns one brooch that she's only worn for three public occasions over the years, and the rather unique pin is said to have a special connection to Queen Elizabeth. The design consists of two strawberries and three leaves at the top, but rather than being crafted in rubies or garnets, the brooch is made from black and silver diamonds.

Sophie first wore the piece at Sadler's Wells Theatre in 2001, later wearing it with a black dress and enormous hat for a 2014 Royal Ascot outing with Queen Elizabeth. Most recently, the Duchess of Edinburgh pinned the berry-themed piece to her embroidered black coat dress at the late Queen's 2022 funeral.

According to London-based jeweler Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone, strawberries symbolize "love, prosperity, and perfection due to their heart-shaped form." Stone continued that the piece "not only reflects Sophie’s deep connection with her late mother-in-law, but also serves as a touching tribute to their unique bond—perhaps even acknowledging Queen Elizabeth II’s fondness for strawberries, which she often enjoyed during her stays at Balmoral."

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore her berry brooch to Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Sept. 19, 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duchess also wore the black diamond brooch to Royal Ascot in 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen shared a chat with Sophie at Royal Ascot 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the piece's origins are unknown, the jewelry pro noted that "based on its intricate design" he would "estimate the brooch's value at approximately $30,000."

When it comes to the close relationship Sophie shared with her mother-in-law, Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward told OK! that there "really was a genuine closeness, and Elizabeth was always Sophie's biggest confidante."

"The Queen found her very down to earth, because she refused to have expensive security and things like that, and she loved her lack of airs and graces," Seward continued. "I think she saw Sophie as a bit of a surrogate daughter, too."

As for Prince Edward's upcoming birthday, it's unclear what the family has planned, but what we do know is that he's not attending the Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Edinburgh will be skipping the annual event, too, as she's scheduled to travel to New York, per Buckingham Palace.