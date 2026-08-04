Princess Beatrice Heads to a London Tourist Spot in the $80 Suede Zara Flats You'll Want to Add to Your Fall Closet
Wear them from now until Christmas.
Princess Beatrice has been keeping a low profile following her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest earlier this year, but last week, she was spotted heading to a surprising London destination in a pre-fall outfit that’s so easy to recreate.
Beatrice, who will turn 38 on August 8, was photographed on an outing to tourist hotspot Fortnum and Mason, a department store and eatery that boasts royal warrants from both King Charles and Queen Camilla. The makeup-free royal clutched a package wrapped in tissue paper from the store, going under the radar in a long-sleeved navy shirt dress by Kitri Studio that she first wore in 2023.
For her shopping trip, Beatrice swapped out the sneakers that she originally wore with the balloon-sleeved midi dress for a pair of $79.90 Zara flats.
Zara's affordable finds have long been a favorite of Beatrice and a number of other royals, including Princess Kate and Queen Letizia. The high street retailer's new suede Mary Jane flats come in a pale brown shade that’s perfect for nearly any color palette—especially for the fall days ahead.
Mary Janes are still trending after sneakerinas took over the celebrity world this year, and Beatrice's classic suede shoes are a flat that truly never goes out of style. From slingback versions—as worn by Simone Ashley in Cannes—to Rosalia's studded shoes, Mary Janes will take you through these late summer days right into the cooler weather, just like Princess Beatrice.
Although the royal's dress is no longer available, shop similar outfits below to inspire your pre-fall wardrobe.
Shop Similar
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.