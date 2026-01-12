Duchess Sophie Has a New Go-To Shoe, and It's a Sleeker Version of Princess Kate's Country-Girl Boots

Duchess Sophie stayed true to her go-to Penelope Chilvers espadrilles all summer long, but now that colder weather is in full swing, she's switched up her style to include a contender right off the autumn/winter 2025 runways. The Duchess of Edinburgh kicked off another busy year of royal events on Friday, January 9, and her new boots have proven to be a wardrobe workhorse.

With square-toed styles right on trend for winter, the royal—who serves as patron of The Lighthouse charity—looked sophisticated in a pair of tan Penelope Chilvers suede boots on Friday. The brand's Sinatra boots, which are made in Spain, feature a two-inch heel and a slightly-below-the-knee shaft, and Sophie has been wearing them on repeat in recent months.

Duchess Sophie is pictured in her new suede boots on Friday, January 9. (Image credit: The Royal Family/Instagram)

The duchess also wore her Penelope Chilvers boots on December 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Penelope Chilvers Sinatra Boot in Biscuit £180 at Penelope Chilvers

The Duchess of Edinburgh debuted her new boots on November 29 for a day at the races, pairing the shoes with a custom green Claire Mischevani coat for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury Racecourse. She's since worn them to a December event for Disability Initiative, paired with a red Victoria Beckham trench coat, and to a December 28 church service on the Sandringham estate.

Sophie isn't the only Penelope Chilvers fan in the Royal Family. Princess Kate has worn the brand's famous tassel boots since her University of St Andrews days in the early 2000s, and still steps out in the shoes for royal events.

Duchess Sophie posed with volunteers at The Lighthouse on January 9. (Image credit: The Royal Family/Instagram)

Kate Middleton is pictured wearing her Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots in 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Duchess Sophie's visit to The Lighthouse, the royal paired her boots with a military-style navy jacket by Bally and a long skirt, bundling up with a turtleneck underneath and carrying a tan studded bag by Isabel Marant.

The charity aims "to transform lives through kindness, belief and hope," and Sophie stopped by The Lighthouse's location in Woking, England, to meet volunteers and staff members as they packed up and prepared to move to a new building. More than 8,000 people are assisted by The Lighthouse each year, and the organization provides support for everything from food poverty to loneliness and physical health challenges.

