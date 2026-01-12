Duchess Sophie Has a New Go-To Shoe, and It's a Sleeker Version of Princess Kate's Country-Girl Boots
Bonus: they're on sale.
Duchess Sophie stayed true to her go-to Penelope Chilvers espadrilles all summer long, but now that colder weather is in full swing, she's switched up her style to include a contender right off the autumn/winter 2025 runways. The Duchess of Edinburgh kicked off another busy year of royal events on Friday, January 9, and her new boots have proven to be a wardrobe workhorse.
With square-toed styles right on trend for winter, the royal—who serves as patron of The Lighthouse charity—looked sophisticated in a pair of tan Penelope Chilvers suede boots on Friday. The brand's Sinatra boots, which are made in Spain, feature a two-inch heel and a slightly-below-the-knee shaft, and Sophie has been wearing them on repeat in recent months.
The Duchess of Edinburgh debuted her new boots on November 29 for a day at the races, pairing the shoes with a custom green Claire Mischevani coat for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury Racecourse. She's since worn them to a December event for Disability Initiative, paired with a red Victoria Beckham trench coat, and to a December 28 church service on the Sandringham estate.
Sophie isn't the only Penelope Chilvers fan in the Royal Family. Princess Kate has worn the brand's famous tassel boots since her University of St Andrews days in the early 2000s, and still steps out in the shoes for royal events.
As for Duchess Sophie's visit to The Lighthouse, the royal paired her boots with a military-style navy jacket by Bally and a long skirt, bundling up with a turtleneck underneath and carrying a tan studded bag by Isabel Marant.
The charity aims "to transform lives through kindness, belief and hope," and Sophie stopped by The Lighthouse's location in Woking, England, to meet volunteers and staff members as they packed up and prepared to move to a new building. More than 8,000 people are assisted by The Lighthouse each year, and the organization provides support for everything from food poverty to loneliness and physical health challenges.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.