Zara Tindall Channels Princess Kate in Her Favorite Aspinal Bag and a Pussybow Blouse

Zara Tindall was back in her natural habitat as she attended day one of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on Tuesday, March 10—and the silver medal-winning Olympic equestrian brought some royal glamour to the race track. Although Princess Kate hasn't attended the event since 2013, when she was pregnant with Prince George, Prince William's cousin channeled Kate's style on Tuesday afternoon.

Zara, who was joined by her husband, Mike Tindall, bundled up in shades of blue to kick off the anticipated horse racing event. She chose a cropped peplum jacket by The Fold London, cinching it with a horsebit-accent belt and pairing the coat with a coordinating navy maxi skirt.

Princess Anne's 44-year-old daughter added one of Kate's favorite styles to her outfit, wearing a teal silk pussybow blouse underneath her coat. And when it comes to handbags, both Zara and the Princess of Wales agree on Aspinal of London's sophisticated Midi Mayfair style, which Zara carried in a black croc colorway to the races.

Mike and Zara Tindall are pictured on day one of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. (Image credit: Alamy)

Along with the same black bag, Princess Kate also owns Aspinal's signature style in a pale lilac shade.

Zara completed her outfit with dangling Hector Lion peacock-colored pearl earrings, a Juliette Botterill percher hat and Fairfax and Favor's Regina high-heeled boots in black suede—a similar style as Princess Kate's beloved Penelope Chilvers tassel boots.

The Tindalls are regular attendees at the annual Cheltenham Festival, and last year, Zara coordinated with Princess Eugenie in burgundy at the society event. However, it's unlikely Eugenie or her sister Princess Beatrice will be appearing at the Cheltenham races this year in the aftermath of their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's, recent arrest.

As for Zara, expect more countryside-chic outfits as the racing festival continues throughout the week.