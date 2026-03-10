After starring in Louis Vuitton's 130th-anniversary Monogram campaign, I assumed Zendaya's plus-one at the March 10 fashion show would be a Monogram bag. Alas, the star went purse-free to flaunt her new wedding rings. Even without her, the Paris Fashion Week front row boasted one Monogram bag after another. See? They're still a status symbol all these decades later.

Brand ambassadors, campaign stars, and Louis Vuitton shoppers alike secured the Monogram a starring role in Tuesday's Fall 2026 fête. Gen Z and Millennial guests—including Chase Infiniti, Alysa Liu, and HAIM—debuted the newest, circa-Spring 2026 Monogram bag: the Squire. Then, Jennifer Connelly held down the Speedy fort for Zendaya, after she modeled it in her recent campaign.

If only Georges Vuitton could see his Monogram now. Louis Vuitton's son, Georges, introduced the "ornamental pattern of interlaced LV initials and stylized floral motifs" in 1896, according to the brand. Since then, it's become the chain that links the Neverfull, Speedy, Alma, Keepall, and more models together. The Monogram has also cemented itself as a badge of prestige among Hollywood's elite. Everyone from Zendaya and Rihanna to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé wears the print with pride.

Louis Vuitton's Monogram is a lesson in legacy, as the maison upholds and expands beyond its 19th-century roots. For instance, dressing Infiniti and Liu in LV's Monogram preserves its It-bag stance among the next generation. Keep scrolling to see just how widespread the Louis Vuitton Monogram's reach was at just the Fall 2026 show. The print stretched from one end of the front row to the other.

Chase Infiniti wearing Louis Vuitton's Monogram

Chase Infiniti arrived at the Louis Vuitton show with the Monogram Squire. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two months into her brand ambassadorship, Chase Infiniti attended her third Louis Vuitton fashion show in a purple matching set. My eye was immediately drawn to her take on the persistent east-west bag trend: Louis Vuitton's Squire Bag. The curved, zip-top body boasts the house's signature Monogram canvas in brown and khaki. Two thin, beige-colored shoulder straps extended as far as Louis Vuitton's Neverfull handles.

Alysa Liu wearing Louis Vuitton's Monogram

The gold-medal winner became a Louis Vuitton girl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, the Spire is auditioning to become Gen Z's new favorite It-bag. 20-year-old Alysa Liu made her front-row debut with the $2,400 east-west style in tow. The Olympian coordinated its brown body to a chocolate-colored Canadian tuxedo, including wide-leg jeans.

Chloë Grace Moretz wearing Louis Vuitton's Monogram

Chloë Grace Moretz offset her all-white look with the Monogram Squire. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Squire streak continued once Chloë Grace Moretz arrived. She posed for photographers in a white Spring 2026 jumpsuit. An itty-bitty belt, pointy pumps, and Louis Vuitton's Monogram—atop the same $2,400 purse on Liu's arm—interrupted its singular color story.

Jennifer Connelly wearing Louis Vuitton's Monogram

Jennifer Connelly wouldn't miss a Louis Vuitton show—or the chance to wear a Monogram bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Labyrinth actor has rarely missed a Louis Vuitton fashion show since 2014—she even attended the last Monogram celebration over a decade ago. This time, a voluminous floral gown served as the backdrop for her $6,200 Speedy Bandoulière 22, a new addition to her Louis Vuitton collection.

HAIM wearing Louis Vuitton's Monogram

HAIM twinned with the same Monogram Squire bags. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every HAIM sister—Alaina, Danielle, and Este—attended Louis Vuitton's latest show with matching Squire Bags. The iconic Monogram complemented each front-row 'fit, including Alaina's off-the-shoulder sweater, Danielle's flared trousers, and Este's little black dress.

Léa Seydoux wearing Louis Vuitton's Monogram

Léa Seydoux was all smiles, thanks to her Monogram Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The French actor showcased the versatility of Louis Vuitton's Monogram with a rare mini trunk. Her exact silver style isn't shoppable yet, but the silhouette comes in classic brown-and-khaki Monogram, too.

Katherina LaNasa wearing Louis Vuitton's Monogram

Katherina LaNasa paired her denim jumpsuit with the Express PM. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Pitt star traded scrubs for head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including the Emma Stone-beloved Express PM Bag. Stone didn't RSVP to the Fall 2026 show, but LaNasa gave its subtle Monogram straps a proper pre-show close-up.

HoYeon Jung wearing Louis Vuitton's Monogram

Of course, HoYeon Jung brought the Monogram Squire to the LV show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Squid Games actor—and recent Louis Vuitton campaign star—wore all-white spring styles, except for her $2,400 Squire Bag. She modeled the matching Neverfull in her anniversary ad, which dropped a few weeks after Zendaya's version.