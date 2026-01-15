Duchess Sophie Proves Maroon Is the New Black After She Delivers a "Morale Boost" to Organization That Saved Her Life

Duchess Sophie has been hitting the ground running in the New Year, penning a powerful essay about the war in Sudan and visiting a number of her patronages since her first royal engagement of 2026 on January 9. On Thursday, January 15, the duchess joined husband Prince Edward for a special day out in Rotherham, England, debuting a new burgundy outfit a day after visiting the heroes of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Skills Street, a space that allows young people to discover careers through interactive play, learning about the facility and taking part in a hands-on flight simulator. For their visit, Sophie chose a new burgundy dress by Reiss, wearing the brand's cozy Belted Knit Pleated Midi Dress—which happens to be more than 50 percent off at the moment.

She covered up with a long maroon wool coat, keeping the burgundy theme going with pointy wine-colored boots and a new crossbody bag by one of her favorite brands, Sophie Habsburg.

Duchess Sophie dressed in head-to-toe burgundy for her visit to Skills Street with Prince Edward. (Image credit: Alamy)

The duchess wore a long maroon coat with a coordinating dress. (Image credit: Alamy)

Princess Kate is also a huge fan of burgundy. She's worn the color to a number of recent events, but Kate opted for a brighter red hue on Thursday when she wore a bold Alexander McQueen suit for a reception at Windsor Castle.

On Wednesday, Duchess Sophie turned to business-like brown separates, wearing a blazer and herringbone-patterned Victoria Beckham trousers to visit the Thames Valley Air Ambulance headquarters.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who received emergency surgery in 2001 after being airlifted for an ectopic pregnancy, has credited the ambulance's crew for their role in saving her life. On Thursday, she visited its headquarters, meeting with employees and even trying out CPR on a dummy. The visit was called a "morale boost" for the organization, which helped a record-breaking number of patients in 2025.

"As a former patient and our Royal Patron, The Duchess has always been passionate about our mission and the work our charity does every day," the Thames Valley Air Ambulance wrote on Instagram. "We are truly honoured to have been able to welcome her and share how her continued support keeps us at the frontline of saving lives."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Similar