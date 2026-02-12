Princess Kate Ditches Her Heels for an Under-$200 Pair of Boden Penny Loafers
The Princess of Wales went for comfort while visiting a London school.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Princess Kate might regularly step out in four-inch heels like her beloved Gianvito Rossi pumps, but she traded sky-high shoes for a workwear staple on Thursday, February 12. The Princess of Wales stepped out in a new pair of loafers by one of her favorite British brands, Boden, while visiting Castle Hill Academy in London during Children’s Mental Health Week.
The 44-year-old princess has relied on Boden's classic pieces throughout her royal career, and for Thursday's event, she chose a new pair of the brand's Nya loafers in a shiny dark brown croc-print.
While her exact colorway isn't available on the U.S. site at the moment, the shoes are available in a rich chocolate suede, black or tan leather, leopard print or a fun pink and navy style with tassels.
Kate has been on a brown kick as of late, and she mixed three different shades of chocolate for her school visit. She styled her loafers with a Petar Petrov blazer and straight-legged brown trousers, breaking up the brown with a classic blue button-up shirt.
The Princess of Wales went with dainty jewelry, wearing an old favorite pair of Kiki McDonough drop earrings and her garnet birthstone necklace from Auree Jewelry.
During her visit, Kate interacted with students and explored the school's Early Years outdoor play space, which promotes creative play, emotional regulation and sensory exploration and creative play. Castle Hill Academy works with one of Princess Kate's longtime patronages, Place2Be, on a mental health and wellbeing program called the Whole School Approach.
"This year's Place2Be Children’s Mental Health Week is about the importance of belonging," Kate wrote in a post on X following her trip to the school. "It can be easy to overlook the importance of the things that matter most: love, care and time spent together. Belonging and connection is so important, and is a fundamental part of early childhood development. As Patron of Place2Be, I am incredibly proud of the work they do to support families and communities to nurture children and young people."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.