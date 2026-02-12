Princess Kate Ditches Her Heels for an Under-$200 Pair of Boden Penny Loafers

Princess Kate might regularly step out in four-inch heels like her beloved Gianvito Rossi pumps, but she traded sky-high shoes for a workwear staple on Thursday, February 12. The Princess of Wales stepped out in a new pair of loafers by one of her favorite British brands, Boden, while visiting Castle Hill Academy in London during Children’s Mental Health Week.

The 44-year-old princess has relied on Boden's classic pieces throughout her royal career, and for Thursday's event, she chose a new pair of the brand's Nya loafers in a shiny dark brown croc-print.

While her exact colorway isn't available on the U.S. site at the moment, the shoes are available in a rich chocolate suede, black or tan leather, leopard print or a fun pink and navy style with tassels.

Princess Kate is pictured at Castle Hill Academy on February 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate has been on a brown kick as of late, and she mixed three different shades of chocolate for her school visit. She styled her loafers with a Petar Petrov blazer and straight-legged brown trousers, breaking up the brown with a classic blue button-up shirt.

The Princess of Wales went with dainty jewelry, wearing an old favorite pair of Kiki McDonough drop earrings and her garnet birthstone necklace from Auree Jewelry.

Princess Kate is pictured at Castle Hill Academy on February 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate is pictured at Castle Hill Academy on February 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During her visit, Kate interacted with students and explored the school's Early Years outdoor play space, which promotes creative play, emotional regulation and sensory exploration and creative play. Castle Hill Academy works with one of Princess Kate's longtime patronages, Place2Be, on a mental health and wellbeing program called the Whole School Approach.

"This year's Place2Be Children’s Mental Health Week is about the importance of belonging," Kate wrote in a post on X following her trip to the school. "It can be easy to overlook the importance of the things that matter most: love, care and time spent together. Belonging and connection is so important, and is a fundamental part of early childhood development. As Patron of Place2Be, I am incredibly proud of the work they do to support families and communities to nurture children and young people."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors