I'm starting to think that Paris Fashion Week is just a playground for every celebrity to soft launch their spring hairstyles. Over the course of the last week and a half, stars like Bella Hadid and Margot Robbie have debuted unexpected bob haircuts at select shows, so Teyana Taylor debuting a brand new hairstyle and color at a recent event just seemed like a natural next step.

The One Battle After Another star and Academy Award nominee has a big weekend ahead of her, but before she takes on the Oscars on Sunday, she decided to make a casual pit stop in Paris to attend Chanel's Fall/Winter 2026 runway show during Fashion Week. For the event, Taylor wore a high-neck, black-and-white patterned dress underneath a translucent trench coat covered in red rhinestones. But that's not all. Instead of wearing her signature black pixie cut, she switched things up and popped out wearing a silver bob with a middle part. The hair is obviously a wig, but it's so expertly-styled that if you told me that Taylor actually went ahead and bleached her hair, I'd believe you. I mean this in the nicest way possible, but the whole look is giving Mirage from The Incredibles.

Teyana Taylor wears silver hair to the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually hair colors like copper, blonde, and espresso are the biggest ones to trend around this time of year, but surprisingly, gray and silver hair have both been having a bit of a moment lately. Last month, Drew Barrymore invited celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton onto her show to temporarily style herself and Valerie Bertinelli in silver lacefront wigs for a segment on gray hair, and before that, the red carpet at the 77th Emmy Awards was full of women embracing their naturally aging strands.

Whether you've noticed that your hair has become lightly peppered with gray lately, or you're thinking entering your silver fox era and going gray voluntarily, read ahead to shop a few products that'll keep your gray hair healthy and moisturized.