Katie Holmes Embraces a Fall 2026 Bag Trend in a Strapless White Dress for Date Night

After appearing alongside rumored new boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky in the Hamptons last month, Katie Holmes reemerged on August 7 for the Guild Hall Summer Gala. While wearing a striking white gown, the Dawson's Creek star also embraced one of Fall 2026's bag trends.

Holmes opted for a strapless white gown—Fforme's Paloma Dress from its FW26 collection—constructed from layered silk cotton organza and featuring a structural bodice. She accessorized the sleek white dress with Tory Burch's Fleming Distressed Pochette Bag, which retails for $395 and is available to shop in several different shades.

The soft bag perfectly fits in with the "Supple Leather Replaces Structure" bags, which will likely dominate the season. As Marie Claire's style director Sara Holzman recently noted, "The best bags strike a Goldilocks balance: soft enough to show off the quality of the leather, but substantial enough that they don't simply puddle the second you set them down."

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Katie Holmes carries a Tory Burch bag. (Image credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

Tory Burch Fleming Distressed Pochette in Pink $395 at Tory Burch US

Holmes hit the event's red carpet alongside her new beau, giving fans a closer look at her intricate dress.

Jason Bard Yarmosky and Katie Holmes on August 7. (Image credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

Jason Bard Yarmosky and Katie Holmes on August 7. (Image credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

As always, actor and director Holmes appears to be ahead of the forthcoming trends, whilst seamlessly pairing together unexpected items.

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TOPICS Katie Holmes