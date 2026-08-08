Katie Holmes Embraces a Fall 2026 Bag Trend in a Strapless White Dress for Date Night
She literally never misses.
After appearing alongside rumored new boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky in the Hamptons last month, Katie Holmes reemerged on August 7 for the Guild Hall Summer Gala. While wearing a striking white gown, the Dawson's Creek star also embraced one of Fall 2026's bag trends.
Holmes opted for a strapless white gown—Fforme's Paloma Dress from its FW26 collection—constructed from layered silk cotton organza and featuring a structural bodice. She accessorized the sleek white dress with Tory Burch's Fleming Distressed Pochette Bag, which retails for $395 and is available to shop in several different shades.
The soft bag perfectly fits in with the "Supple Leather Replaces Structure" bags, which will likely dominate the season. As Marie Claire's style director Sara Holzman recently noted, "The best bags strike a Goldilocks balance: soft enough to show off the quality of the leather, but substantial enough that they don't simply puddle the second you set them down."
Holmes hit the event's red carpet alongside her new beau, giving fans a closer look at her intricate dress.
As always, actor and director Holmes appears to be ahead of the forthcoming trends, whilst seamlessly pairing together unexpected items.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.