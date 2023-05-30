Prince William and Prince Harry Reportedly Had a "Low-Key Meeting" With Diana's Butler Paul Burrell Before the Sussexes' Engagement

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell isn't particularly popular with members of the Royal Family these days, because of his willingness to publicly reveal details about his time working for them.
Exhibit A: Diana's children Prince William and Prince Harry apparently did not speak to Burrell for years after their mom's 1997 funeral, and were reportedly not impressed with his 2000 memoir A Royal Duty, which looked back on his time with Diana.
However, according to one source who spoke to The Sun, the royal brothers actually broke their silence towards Burrell to secretly meet with him in 2017, the week before Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle.
"It was a low-key meeting but the brothers wanted to speak to someone who had been close to their mother," the source said (via Express).
"There were some aspects of her life they felt Paul could provide better clarity on. They asked to keep it all under wraps and he respected that. Paul was happy to tell them everything he knew and shed some light on their memories."
While it sounds like that particular meeting went well, it didn't truly clear the air between Burrell and the royals.
Years later, writing in his memoir Spare, Harry described how betrayed he felt by Burrell's decision to write about Diana, and admitted he felt Burrell was "milking" her death.
Burrell was not pleased about this development.
Commenting on the book in January of this year, he said, "I was really upset, really upset [by] the fact that he referred to me as 'the butler,' 'mummy’s butler.' Well, mummy’s butler was called Paul, Harry, and you knew me, all your life you’ve known me as Paul.
"He had never known me as 'the butler' so why suddenly has there been a shift only recently, a shift to being called the butler? Suddenly I’m sort of being dismissed by this petulant prince as irrelevant because he says my tell-all book told nothing."
Oof. I think it's safe to say Burrell and Harry are no longer on speaking terms.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
I Scoured Through Hundreds of Runway Shows—These Are the Color Trends of Summer 2023
From the neutrals of quiet luxury to highly-saturated statements.
By Emma Childs
-
Unearthed Prince Harry Interview from 2017 Reveals He Already Wanted Out of the Royal Family—But Stayed for One Reason
He and wife Meghan Markle eventually left their roles as senior royals in 2020.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Matty Healy Addressed His Podcast Controversy: "It Doesn't Actually Matter"
Um...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Looked "Furious" With Prince William on Rare Occasion She Couldn't Mask "Negative Emotions," Body Language Expert Says
But it was all sorted out soon enough.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Have a "Healthy and Relatable Marriage" Despite "Fiery Rows," Royal Expert Says
Their relationship is strong, says Jennie Bond.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Just Revealed the First Thing She'll Do as Queen, Apparently
It checks out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Gayle King's New Show Reportedly Wants Meghan Markle as Its First Guest
This could be good!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate "Treats Prince William Like the Fourth Child" Because of His "Tantrums," Palace Insider Claims
This is... quite something.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis Probably "Doesn't Know He's a National Treasure," As His Parents "Shield" Him From Scrutiny: Royal Expert
That seems wise.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrate Their 5th Anniversary, Now Would Be a Great Time to "Mend Rifts," Royal Expert Says
Their family relationships are the missing piece, says Jennie Bond.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
An Alleged Stalker Was Arrested Near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito Home This Week
An investigation is underway.
By Iris Goldsztajn