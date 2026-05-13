King Charles and Queen Camilla pulled out all the British pomp and ceremony to attend the State Opening of Parliament. In the Irish State Coach, The King and Queen made a fairytale trip from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster in full pageantry: an ermin-trimmed cape, a white satin gown, diamonds, with the state diadems travelling in another regal carriage—for safety, naturally.

While this royal event is a regular exercise, King Charles was feeling the stress of an upheaved parliament as Britain’s government faces some unrest. Luckily, Queen Camilla was there to provide reassurance and an image of continuity for both her husband and the nation.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at the State Opening of Parliament. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla arrives at the State Opening of Parliament. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Camilla is really his rock, her more relaxed and light movements and expressions balance Charles’ intense focus,” body language expert Darren Stanton told Betfair Casino. “You could see him looking to her for reassurance frequently as they entered parliament.” While King Charles was serious and stern, Queen Camilla’s relaxed mood offset The King’s unease.

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“Queen Elizabeth left such a glorious legacy and he had a lot to live up to after his mother’s tremendous reign, so he works incredibly hard to perform at his best during these ceremonies,” Stanton said, explaining The King’s pressure to perform at the State Opening of Parliament. Queen Camilla’s ‘Cinderella moment’ as she takes off down the staircase ahead of him is the perfect depiction of today’s event—The Queen is ready to carry on with her day, while King Charles still feels the weight of the occasion.

Queen Camilla's Cinderella moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla was a "reassurance" for King Charles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While her mood may have been relaxed, Queen Camilla’s attire was entirely formal with George IV State Diadem stealing the show. “What stood out was the sense of continuity rather than spectacle,” jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia, Founder of Abelini , explained to Marie Claire. The state diadem is an iconic piece in the British crown jewels, but Rakholia explains that the diadem wasn’t chosen for the wow-factor. “It was chosen to reinforce stability, heritage, and ceremonial permanence, which is exactly the role these pieces are meant to perform.”

“Royal jewellery at occasions like the State Opening operates almost like visual diplomacy,” Rakholia said. “These pieces carry memory, symbolism, and institutional identity. Queen Camilla’s approach respected that tradition while still allowing moments of softness and individuality to come through.”

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