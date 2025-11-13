Former Royal Gardener Shares the Ingenious "Registry" the Palace Created for People Who Want to Buy The King a Birthday Gift
"It’s not about being extravagant or expecting anything, it’s just a practical, thoughtful system."
King Charles is celebrating his 77th birthday on Friday, November 14, and if you're wondering what to buy for the man who has everything, former palace gardener Jack Stooks has a simple answer. Stooks, who served as head gardener at The King's country house, Highgrove, for nearly two decades, says there's an entire process involved involved in buying a gift for His Majesty—and it makes a lot of sense.
Speaking on behalf of Smooth Spins Casino, Stooks says, "In the run-up to The King’s birthday, the garden would often receive deliveries of gifts. The way it works is, if someone wants to buy him a present, they have to go through Clarence House and the official office. They’ll get in touch and say, ‘We’d like to get The King a gift, but we’re not sure what to choose.’
He adds that the palace "keeps a gift list, kind of like a wedding registry," with things that the monarch would "actually like or need." Stooks says that examples might be "a specific variety of hydrangea, an oak tree, or some bulbs."
The former Highgrove employee explains that "sometimes a secretary might ring on behalf of an actor or public figure" wanting to get something for The King. The person will state their budget and then can "choose something from the list in that range."
He adds that the registry includes gifts listed at all price points. "It really depends on what someone wants to give," the former royal gardener says. "It’s not about being extravagant or expecting anything, it’s just a practical, thoughtful system."
"Like a wedding list, it ensures gifts are useful, appreciated, and won’t go to waste" he adds. "Honestly, it’s a great idea."
Outdoor-related gifts are a natural idea for the monarch, who enjoys spending hours in the beautifully maintained gardens at Highgrove. Stooks previously told Marie Claire that Princess Kate has been inspired by her father-in-law's love of gardening—perhaps a new tree will be wrapped up from William and Kate this year?
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.