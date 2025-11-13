King Charles is celebrating his 77th birthday on Friday, November 14, and if you're wondering what to buy for the man who has everything, former palace gardener Jack Stooks has a simple answer. Stooks, who served as head gardener at The King's country house, Highgrove, for nearly two decades, says there's an entire process involved involved in buying a gift for His Majesty—and it makes a lot of sense.

Speaking on behalf of Smooth Spins Casino, Stooks says, "In the run-up to The King’s birthday, the garden would often receive deliveries of gifts. The way it works is, if someone wants to buy him a present, they have to go through Clarence House and the official office. They’ll get in touch and say, ‘We’d like to get The King a gift, but we’re not sure what to choose.’

He adds that the palace "keeps a gift list, kind of like a wedding registry," with things that the monarch would "actually like or need." Stooks says that examples might be "a specific variety of hydrangea, an oak tree, or some bulbs."

King Charles is seen cutting a cake in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King accepts a gift from fans in Germany during a 2023 tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Highgrove employee explains that "sometimes a secretary might ring on behalf of an actor or public figure" wanting to get something for The King. The person will state their budget and then can "choose something from the list in that range."

He adds that the registry includes gifts listed at all price points. "It really depends on what someone wants to give," the former royal gardener says. "It’s not about being extravagant or expecting anything, it’s just a practical, thoughtful system."

"Like a wedding list, it ensures gifts are useful, appreciated, and won’t go to waste" he adds. "Honestly, it’s a great idea."

Outdoor-related gifts are a natural idea for the monarch, who enjoys spending hours in the beautifully maintained gardens at Highgrove. Stooks previously told Marie Claire that Princess Kate has been inspired by her father-in-law's love of gardening—perhaps a new tree will be wrapped up from William and Kate this year?

