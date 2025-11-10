Exclusive: Former Royal Staffer Shares a Surprising Way King Charles Has "Inspired" Princess Kate "More So Than William"
"She's clearly been inspired by him."
Between overseas tours and public events in the U.K., members of the Royal Family are constantly on the move. Their lives are so meticulously planned that it leaves little room for hobbies, but former royal gardener Jack Stooks tells Marie Claire that King Charles and Princess Kate share one favorite way of unwinding during their rare downtime.
Speaking on behalf of Smooth Spins Casino, Stooks—who worked for 20 years at The King's country estate, Highgrove—says that the Princess of Wales has taken great inspiration from her father-in-law King Charles when it comes to gardening. "Kate loves to be outdoors and she’s very into gardening. More so than William," Stooks shares.
"I’d often see her walking around the gardens at Highgrove and admiring Charles’s vision or even his own handiwork," the former gardener added. "She’s clearly been inspired by him, as well as her own family’s love of nature."
The Princess of Wales has demonstrated her love of gardening at the Chelsea Flower Show through the years, having helped to design her own special "Back to Nature" garden at the 2019 event.
Commenting on The King's own green thumb, Stooks says, "He loves a garden. Whenever he has spare time, he’s out gardening. He’ll find jobs to do, like weeding areas, removing docks or nettles, or pruning overhanging branches. He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty! When you see him planting trees at events, it’s clear he knows exactly what he’s doing."
The King enjoys being in his gardens so much that he even helped plant trees during his honeymoon with Queen Camilla, as Stooks previously told Marie Claire.
As for the monarch's other hobbies, Stooks reflects on King Charles's love of painting. "When Charles paints, it’s usually in Scotland during the afternoon, either when he’s feeling a bit tired or after a walk," the gardening expert shares.
"On his walks, he often carries a shoulder bag and sketches as he goes," Stooks adds. "Even on overseas tours, he finds time to paint. The same goes for Highgrove."
