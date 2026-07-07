I'm Obsessed With Gigi Hadid Throwing On a $1,420 Prada Tank to Run Errands

I've re-worn my favorite white T-shirt so often, the tag no longer tells me which brand to thank. Three years in, I'm still not sure whether it's from Uniqlo or J.Crew. Gigi Hadid will never have that problem, however. No matter how many times Hadid styles her new tank top, quiet luxury branding promises passersby will always think, "Wait, that's Prada."

Following Sabrina Carpenter's lead, Hadid jetted from Taylor Swift's wedding in New York City to Paris Haute Couture Week. She didn't announce her arrival on a couture catwalk; instead, the city's bustling street style scene.

Gigi Hadid arrived at Paris Haute Couture Week in a four-figure tank top from Prada. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It seems Europe's impending heatwave influenced Hadid's pre-fashion show staple: She stayed cool in a $1,420 tank top from Prada, the brand that brought Bella Hadid's four Fall 2026 runway walks to life. Not only did the shirt support her sister, lived-in cotton, slouchy straps, and a cropped hem made it any fashion girl's dream tank. Plus, one subtle, monochromatic triangle beneath the scoop neckline confirmed it was indeed Prada.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Prada Cotton Jersey Tank Top White $1,420 at Prada US

From there, Hadid kept the lightweight linen pulls coming with the lace-trimmed skirt trend. Its cream and ruby print set it apart from Jennifer Lawrence and Zoë Kravitz's colorless takes on the summer signature last year. She also wore the square-toe Mary Janes she paired with butter yellow easy pants last month. Last but certainly not least, Hadid doubled up on Miuccia Prada designs with a $4,400 suede, beige-tinted tote from Prada's sister brand, Miu Miu.

Gigi Hadid's go-to tank tops seem to be evolving in 2026. Earlier this year, the Guest In Residence founder preferred skintight styles usually woven from stark white ribbing. That way, her Miu Miu It bag or cowboy boots automatically took a surprisingly sporty turn.

This week, her Prada top channeled effortless, "I just threw this on" supermodels minutes before a '90s fashion show. It's only a matter of time before Bella Hadid's taste in tanks follows suit.

Shop Tank Top Outfits Inspired by Gigi Hadid

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors