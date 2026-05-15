A “Ban” on One Novelty Item Has Been Lifted at This Royal Event, Thanks to King Charles, Who Loves to Go “Off Piste”

The London social season is in full swing, with events like Buckingham Palace garden parties, Royal Ascot and Wimbledon keeping the Royal Family busy over the next few months. Ahead of the 2026 Chelsea Flower Show, former royal gardener Jack Stooks is sharing some of the behind-the-scenes secrets of the annual horticultural extravaganza—including a new, royally-approved addition.

Stooks, who served King Charles as a senior gardener at Highgrove House for more than 20 years, says that the Chelsea Flower Show is one event The King always looks forward to attending. In addition to booths from various brands, guests can wander through specially-designed gardens, such as the one Princess Kate designed in 2019.

Speaking on behalf of Heart Bingo , Stooks says that garden gnomes were traditionally not allowed at the show, which is run by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). However, he shares that “the gnome ban has been lifted” thanks to King Charles and his King’s Foundation.

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The King enjoys visiting the different displays at the annual flower show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Normally, there’s a rule that no statues or gnomes are allowed inside the tents or display stands, and that rule still technically exists,” the former royal gardener says. “But this year, the King’s Foundation garden seems to have prompted an exception, with The King helping to get the restriction lifted.”

Not only will there be gnomes at this year’s show, but the creatures “have been painted by various celebrities and chefs,” and all for a good cause, Stooks says.

Queen Camilla is pictured at the 2024 Chelsea Flower Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate shows Queen Elizabeth around the Back to Nature Garden she designed at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Mary Berry has done one, and Cate Blanchett has also contributed. There are several different celebrity-designed gnomes, and they are all going to be auctioned off. The money raised will go toward supporting young gardeners entering the profession.”

As for the rest of the Chelsea Flower Show, Stooks says that although the Royal Family has “a certain route when they go around the gardens,” King Charles doesn’t always follow it.

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The King “goes off piste all the time,” Stooks says. “He'll certainly see something else and wander over to it. In a certain environment during say a royal tour, there is a route that they've got to follow and that they can't really divert off of, whereas at Chelsea, I think he feels he can because it's a lot more relaxed.”

Fingers crossed he'll wander into some celebrity gnomes this year.