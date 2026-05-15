A “Ban” on One Novelty Item Has Been Lifted at This Royal Event, Thanks to King Charles, Who Loves to Go “Off Piste”
A special "exception" has been made for 2026.
The London social season is in full swing, with events like Buckingham Palace garden parties, Royal Ascot and Wimbledon keeping the Royal Family busy over the next few months. Ahead of the 2026 Chelsea Flower Show, former royal gardener Jack Stooks is sharing some of the behind-the-scenes secrets of the annual horticultural extravaganza—including a new, royally-approved addition.
Stooks, who served King Charles as a senior gardener at Highgrove House for more than 20 years, says that the Chelsea Flower Show is one event The King always looks forward to attending. In addition to booths from various brands, guests can wander through specially-designed gardens, such as the one Princess Kate designed in 2019.
Speaking on behalf of Heart Bingo, Stooks says that garden gnomes were traditionally not allowed at the show, which is run by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). However, he shares that “the gnome ban has been lifted” thanks to King Charles and his King’s Foundation.
“Normally, there’s a rule that no statues or gnomes are allowed inside the tents or display stands, and that rule still technically exists,” the former royal gardener says. “But this year, the King’s Foundation garden seems to have prompted an exception, with The King helping to get the restriction lifted.”
Not only will there be gnomes at this year’s show, but the creatures “have been painted by various celebrities and chefs,” and all for a good cause, Stooks says.
“Mary Berry has done one, and Cate Blanchett has also contributed. There are several different celebrity-designed gnomes, and they are all going to be auctioned off. The money raised will go toward supporting young gardeners entering the profession.”
As for the rest of the Chelsea Flower Show, Stooks says that although the Royal Family has “a certain route when they go around the gardens,” King Charles doesn’t always follow it.
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The King “goes off piste all the time,” Stooks says. “He'll certainly see something else and wander over to it. In a certain environment during say a royal tour, there is a route that they've got to follow and that they can't really divert off of, whereas at Chelsea, I think he feels he can because it's a lot more relaxed.”
Fingers crossed he'll wander into some celebrity gnomes this year.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.