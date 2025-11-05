King Charles Was "Reduced to Tears" and "Overwhelmed" After Seeing the Public's Reaction to His Recent "Plight"
In 'The Windsor Legacy,' author Robert Jobson shares the monarch's surprising reaction to some fans' gestures.
King Charles has faced a difficult two years after being diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and dealing with the ongoing scandals involving his brother, Andrew. In his upcoming book The Windsor Legacy, Robert Jobson details the palace's response as both The King and Princess Kate fought cancer in 2024—and how one aspect of his situation moved the monarch "to tears."
In an excerpt from the book, serialized in the Daily Mail, Jobson wrote that after The King went "public" with his diagnosis, he's "been reduced to tears—not by his plight, but by the thousands of warm letters he has received."
"Some were cards, clearly made by children and covered in glitter or accompanying a get-well gift of Smarties," the author continued. Jobson noted that the gestures are especially meaningful after the harsh criticism The King experienced for years due to his longtime affair with the now-Queen and breakdown of his marriage to Princess Diana.
Jobson continued that it was because of this public backlash "from those who adored his late wife Diana" that "Charles was simply overwhelmed to learn that so many cared and wished him well."
The King has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since February 2024, and Jobson wrote that Charles has since "changed some of the habits that once seemed set in stone."
Queen Camilla has been a driving force in encouraging her husband to take doctor's orders, along with Prince William, who, per Jobson, "has urged his father to slow down and listen to his medical team." Although The King's aides previously admitted they "tried" to get him to cut down on engagements last year, it seems that he's finally heeding some of their advice.
Jobson wrote that "Charles now takes regular afternoon naps," adding, "And he’s started having lunch again—often spinach soup—after skipping the meal for most of his life."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.