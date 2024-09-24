James Middleton's Son Inigo Wears Clothes Donated by Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton

Kate Middleton may be a member of the British Royal Family, but she remains extremely close with her own clan. Case in point: the Princess of Wales shares her children's old clothes with brother James Middleton's baby son, Inigo.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, James opened up about the adorable way both of his sisters—Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton—have provided him with plenty of baby clothes for his first child. Princess Kate shares three children with her husband Prince WilliamPrince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Meanwhile, Pippa Middleton is raising three kids—Arthur, Grace, and Rose—with husband James Matthews.

"They are milestones, because [my sisters] remember when their child was wearing something, and how old they were—it takes them back," James told the outlet. "It's been a lovely thing for them."

James welcomed his first child, Inigo, with wife Alizée in late 2023. The couple remain grateful that Inigo is growing up with a big extended family.

"He's fortunate to have older cousins who can now pick him up and show him things, and as he grows up, they'll be able to look out for him," James told the outlet. "There's definitely an element of curiosity [about] a baby that they have."

The author of Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life has also enjoyed watching his two sisters expand their families. "It's been wonderful, seeing them become mothers and being so dedicated and strong," he told the publication. "I'm in awe of that."

He continued, "I've been fortunate to see how my sisters have done it, and take tips along the way—some I take on board, and others I'm like: 'Hmm.'"

To promote his book, James with People about his love of dogs and the therapeutic effect they can have. "An ambition [of mine] is to get dogs to be on a prescription from doctors, because I think there is an undeniable amount of things that dogs can do for us," he explained.

James continued, "We have a lot to learn from dogs, which is that they live every day as today. They're not thinking about yesterday. They’re not annoyed about yesterday or worrying about the future. They're living in the moment. If we all focus on that a little bit more then I think we will be happier."

