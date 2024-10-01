Princess Kate's brother, James Middleton, has just released his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life. In the book, James talks about how his sisters, Kate and Pippa Middleton, helped him when he realized he had depression. He also discussed meeting Queen Elizabeth and what it was like spending Christmas with the Royal Family.

In one notable extract, James revealed how Prince William and Princess Kate managed to avoid the paparazzi to attend his wedding to Alizee Thevenet. James and Thevenet tied the knot in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region of France on September 11, 2021.

"To our huge surprise and delight, however, they [the Prince and Princess of Wales] arrive on Friday evening, earlier than planned, to join in the pre-wedding meal," James wrote in Meet Ella (via Hello! magazine).

He continued, "We want them to be able to relax without fear of intrusion, and it is challenging because the restaurant where we eat is quite exposed. But—thanks in part to our low-key, last-minute plans—no paparazzi find us."

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

James and Thevenet's wedding took place at the town hall in Bormes-les-Mimosas, and was followed by a reception at Café Léoube on the beach. William and Kate were in attendance alongside their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Of the special day, James told Hello! magazine, "We couldn't be happier!"

He continued, "It was wonderful to finally celebrate with family and friends despite the challenges of a global pandemic, but we were relaxed and knew the day would eventually come."

In another extract from his book published by the Daily Mail , James also discussed how he learnt that Kate was engaged to Prince William.

Recalling a trip to a local pub near to his parents' home in Bucklebury, James wrote, "We sit in a corner, chattering quietly. Catherine whispers the news and says it will become public in the next day or so. Pippa and I want to be visibly excited, but we have to tamp down our emotions so no one suspects a thing,"

Needing to keep the exciting news private, the three siblings gave one another "a quiet acknowledgement that we’ll always be there for each other, look out for one another, support each other. No matter how crazy things get," James wrote.