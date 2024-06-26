Princess Charlotte Really Made an Impression on Brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, Who Called Her “Adorable” and a “Superstar” After Meeting Her at the Eras Tour
“She had fire to her.”
Princess Charlotte probably makes a big impression wherever she goes, but two pretty tough guys—as in NFL football players—were really wowed by the nine-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
In two Instagram posts seen around the world—one from William and Kate, and one from Taylor Swift herself—the moment Charlotte, her dad William, and her older brother Prince George met Swift backstage at her Eras Tour last Friday was captured. In Swift’s version, her boyfriend Travis Kelce made the photo, and he and his older brother Jason spoke on their “New Heights” podcast about what it was like when two guys from Ohio met two future kings of England—and the current and forever queen of the world, Charlotte herself.
“I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic,” said Jason, who also got the chance to meet the three royals. “But the highlight was Princess Charlotte.”
He continued that “Prince George was great, too. [Charlotte] was so fucking adorable,” he said, as Travis agreed, calling William and Kate’s only daughter “a superstar.”
Jason admitted he might be biased, adding “Maybe it’s because I have three girls now,” but, he said of Charlotte, “she had fire to her.” (A fact that any casual royal follower knows all too well.)
Jason said that Charlotte “was asking questions,” and that was the “most electric” part of their meeting. Travis added “I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal,” as Jason seconded that, and added “Encourage them to take a lead in the conversation.” Travis chimed in that it was “Such a good parent move,” and Jason then said of William’s parenting “If anybody’s doing it right, Prince William’s doing it right.”
While Travis doesn’t have kids yet, Jason and wife Kylie Kelce are parents to three daughters—Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.
In addition to parenting right—as evidenced by, if nothing else, the fact that he took his kids to the Eras Tour on his 42nd birthday (major dad goals)—Travis called the Prince of Wales the “coolest motherfucker” and “very genuine” as the brothers Kelce admitted they didn’t know whether they were even allowed to talk about the meeting in the first place. (Oops!)
Travis admitted that he “wasn’t sure if I was supposed to, like, bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand,” he said. “We wanted to be polite, especially on this side of the pond.” Jason pointed out that, because it wasn’t an official royal event, they didn’t need to bow or curtsy, “But I did still address him as Your Royal Highness,” Jason said, before Travis joked, “I’ve never seen you give someone that much respect. You put your beer, like, 10 feet away from you.”
Travis summed up the royal family encounter, telling listeners of William, George, and Charlotte that “They were an absolute delight to meet.”
Unbelievably, this was Jason and Kylie’s first Eras Tour concert, even though the show has been on the road since March 17, 2023, and Swift has played over 100 shows supporting this particular tour. (After 21 months, the tour will come to a conclusion on December 8 of this year in Vancouver.) For his part, Travis has seen the show multiple times, including on five continents (North America, South America, Australia, Asia, and Europe).
Charlotte is a massive Swiftie, so one can only imagine how special it was to meet the legendary Swift herself—but don’t think Charlotte (or George, for that matter) takes it for granted: “Charlotte absolutely loved [the concert],” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They are really wonderful children. William and Kate have done a fantastic job raising all three of them. They understand and appreciate how lucky they are, meeting someone like Taylor Swift.” (And, no doubt, Swift realizes how lucky she is to be meeting cool kids like them.)
Speaking of Swift, she will bring the Eras Tour back to London again in August, when she’s scheduled to play five more shows at Wembley Stadium. Maybe this time Kate and Prince Louis can join? Here’s hoping.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
