Princess Charlotte Really Made an Impression on Brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, Who Called Her “Adorable” and a “Superstar” After Meeting Her at the Eras Tour

Princess Charlotte probably makes a big impression wherever she goes, but two pretty tough guys—as in NFL football players—were really wowed by the nine-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In two Instagram posts seen around the world—one from William and Kate, and one from Taylor Swift herself—the moment Charlotte, her dad William, and her older brother Prince George met Swift backstage at her Eras Tour last Friday was captured. In Swift’s version, her boyfriend Travis Kelce made the photo, and he and his older brother Jason spoke on their “New Heights” podcast about what it was like when two guys from Ohio met two future kings of England—and the current and forever queen of the world, Charlotte herself.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

“I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic,” said Jason, who also got the chance to meet the three royals . “But the highlight was Princess Charlotte.”

He continued that “Prince George was great, too. [Charlotte] was so fucking adorable,” he said, as Travis agreed, calling William and Kate’s only daughter “a superstar.”

Jason admitted he might be biased, adding “Maybe it’s because I have three girls now,” but, he said of Charlotte, “she had fire to her.” (A fact that any casual royal follower knows all too well.)

Jason said that Charlotte “was asking questions,” and that was the “most electric” part of their meeting. Travis added “I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal,” as Jason seconded that , and added “Encourage them to take a lead in the conversation.” Travis chimed in that it was “Such a good parent move,” and Jason then said of William’s parenting “If anybody’s doing it right, Prince William’s doing it right.”

The Kelce brothers had high praise for William (as a parent and as a person), George, and, in particular, Charlotte, who looks like the happiest human being on the planet right here. Love it. (Image credit: Instagram: @princeandprincessofwales)

While Travis doesn’t have kids yet, Jason and wife Kylie Kelce are parents to three daughters—Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to parenting right—as evidenced by, if nothing else, the fact that he took his kids to the Eras Tour on his 42nd birthday (major dad goals)—Travis called the Prince of Wales the “coolest motherfucker” and “very genuine” as the brothers Kelce admitted they didn’t know whether they were even allowed to talk about the meeting in the first place. (Oops!)

Travis admitted that he “wasn’t sure if I was supposed to, like, bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand,” he said. “We wanted to be polite, especially on this side of the pond.” Jason pointed out that, because it wasn’t an official royal event, they didn’t need to bow or curtsy, “But I did still address him as Your Royal Highness,” Jason said, before Travis joked, “I’ve never seen you give someone that much respect. You put your beer, like, 10 feet away from you.”

Travis summed up the royal family encounter, telling listeners of William, George, and Charlotte that “They were an absolute delight to meet.”

Look, it's Charlotte's world, the rest of us just live in it. (Image credit: Courtesy of The Prince and Princess of Wales / Instagram)

Unbelievably, this was Jason and Kylie’s first Eras Tour concert, even though the show has been on the road since March 17, 2023, and Swift has played over 100 shows supporting this particular tour. (After 21 months, the tour will come to a conclusion on December 8 of this year in Vancouver.) For his part, Travis has seen the show multiple times, including on five continents (North America, South America, Australia, Asia, and Europe).

Charlotte is a massive Swiftie, so one can only imagine how special it was to meet the legendary Swift herself—but don’t think Charlotte (or George, for that matter) takes it for granted: “Charlotte absolutely loved [the concert],” a source told Entertainment Tonight . “They are really wonderful children. William and Kate have done a fantastic job raising all three of them. They understand and appreciate how lucky they are, meeting someone like Taylor Swift.” (And, no doubt, Swift realizes how lucky she is to be meeting cool kids like them.)

They may both be big time NFL stars, but even they aren't immune to Charlotte's power and star quality. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift has finished her London run for now, but she'll be back in August for five more shows there. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of Swift, she will bring the Eras Tour back to London again in August, when she’s scheduled to play five more shows at Wembley Stadium. Maybe this time Kate and Prince Louis can join? Here’s hoping.