Kate Middleton Apologized to Young Royal Fans Who Wore Their Best Princess Dresses to Meet Her for Not Wearing a Gown to Her RAF Base Visit
"Where is my dress? If I had known…" Kate said while meeting with a group of young fans who got dressed up for their meeting with a real princess.
Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, visited RAF Coningsby Air Base for the first time since being named Royal Honorary Air Commodore in 2023. Kate wore (actually rewore—but more on that later) one of her favorite gray pantsuits for the occasion, only to realize that at least some of the people she met during her visit made her feel a little underdressed.
It made sense that Kate opted for the suit, considering her schedule for the day of her visit included performing a “lap of death” in a flight simulator in the training center, according to Vanity Fair.
That was far from the only task on the to-do list during Kate's visit to the base. Her schedule for the day was jam-packed and also included being briefed on the station’s recent operations (including deployments in Poland to support NATO), meeting personnel from the RAF’s reaction alert team protecting U.K. airspace, viewing a typhoon aircraft used in response to potential threats, touring training facilities using real-world mission software to prepare pilots, and meeting with junior aviators and the families of personnel stationed at Coningsby, according to Town & Country.
Clearly, with a day that busy, comfort had to be a priority. While the none of the personnel Kate met with on the base took issue with her ensemble for the day, an unexpected meeting with a group of young fans who got decked out in their most princess-worthy dresses in their excited left her wondering if maybe a gown would have been a better choice.
Kate crouched down to meet with the adorable group of young royal fans, whose parents work on and around the base, and made it clear that she was in awe of their princess-worthy wardrobes.
"Where is my dress? If I had known…" she exclaimed during her chat with the group of young girls, according to Vanity Fair. “I'm sorry I didn't wear my dress today. Thank you for coming to see me."
The outfit Kate did wear for the revisit was an old favorite—her gray Prince of Wales check (the fabric's pattern, which is also known as Glen Plaid) Bella Freud suit. If it looks familiar, it's because not only is it an outfit Kate has worn before; it's one she's worn quite recently.
Specifically, Kate wore the suit last month, during a visit to Sudbury Silk Mills on Sept. 11.
