Prince William and Kate Middleton Set Up a Pub Quiz Team With Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Do you have a favorite piece of royal news from the weekend? Because I think mine is this: The Prince and Princess of Wales have apparently formed a pub quiz team with two of their children.

According to The Sun, Prince William and Kate Middleton and their oldest children, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10, are regular participants in a weekly pub quiz near one of the family's royal homes.

“The quiz is actually very tricky but also a lot of fun," one of the Wales family's local rivals reportedly told the outlet. "My lips are sealed on whether ‘Team Wales’ has ever won first prize."

William discussed some of the strengths and weaknesses of "Team Wales" during his interview with Eugene Levy for the actor's Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, when the royal admitted that he struggles with history and that his oldest son, George, is "way better."

As The Sun points out, all four members of Team Wales have strong educational backgrounds (even if those educations are still in-progress)—the Prince and Princess of Wales both graduated from the University of St Andrews, where Will earned a 2:1 in Geography and Kate got a 2:1 in Modern Art. As for the younger members of the team, George and Charlotte are both currently enrolled at the Lambrook School near Ascot, Berkshire, which The Sun points out is recognized as "one of the U.K.’s top 100 prep schools."

By enlisting George and Charlotte for the pub quiz team, Will and Kate are passing on a kind of family legacy. The couple were reportedly regular pub quiz participants while they were based in North Wales after their wedding in 2011.

According to The Sun, Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, is also a trivia enthusiast and even "held video-call family quizzes during the Covid lockdowns."

The paper notes that a spokesman for the royal couple declined to comment about their reported family pub outings, but, personally, I choose to believe this is a 100% true story, especially since the extreme normalcy of it seems more plausible than ever following William's interview with Levy, who can't stop gushing about just how grounded and down-to-earth the future King truly is.

“He was putting me at ease, and made me feel so relaxed. He’s got an incredible sense of humor,” Levy said during an interview with CNN, in which the actor revealed that his conversation with the Prince of Wales went deeper than he ever expected it would.