Down-to-Earth Lady Louise Pairs Princess Kate's Sweater With a Zara Skirt as She Works at Equestrian Event

The Royal Windsor Horse Show was one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite annual events, and Duchess Sophie and her daughter, Lady Louise, have kept the family legacy going. The late Queen was often seen in a country-cool look of a quilted jacket and Hermès head scarf at the event, but 22-year-old Louise borrowed a look straight out of her cousin-in-law Kate’s closet on Friday, May 15.

Lady Louise was spotted wearing the same ivory Holland Cooper sweater owned by the Princess of Wales as she arrived to work at the horse show. Princess Kate has worn the cozy Fair Isle sweater on several occasions, including a 2022 CBeebies appearance and a 2023 Instagram post promoting her Together at Christmas concert .

Louise paired the $299 turtleneck with a wool coat and a checked Zara skirt, although she carried the sweater over her arm in one photo taken later in the day and appeared to be wearing a chambray blouse under her blazer.

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Lady Louise bundled up in a Holland Cooper turtleneck. (Image credit: Alamy)

Lady Louise changed out of her sweater at one point during the day. (Image credit: Alamy)

As for proud mom Duchess Sophie, she bundled up in four layers as she took in the action at the horse show, wearing a frilly floral blouse by Lexy London under a camel-colored cardigan and a brown blazer.

She topped off the look with a trench coat draped around her shoulders, adding blue corduroy pants and brown boots to her outfit.

Duchess Sophie layered up to tackle the chilly British weather. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year, Lady Louise—who has also worked at a garden center—is taking on a paid job at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, and the show's director praised the royal for her down-to-earth nature.

“Lady Louise is one of the chief organisers, essentially operating a first concierge service,” Nick Books-Ward told Vanity Fair. “She’s a great worker and a real asset to the team with no airs or graces. It’s a proper paid job, and there’s no special treatment because of who she is.”

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