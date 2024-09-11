Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana Energy in Her Video Message About Ending Cancer Treatment, According to Royal Experts

Kate Middleton is giving major Princess Diana energy these days, according to some royal experts.

Middleton has long been compared to her late mother-in-law, but the latest round of comparisons comes in the wake of the deeply personal video the current Princess of Wales shared on social media to share the news that she completed cancer treatments.

Speaking to Us Weekly, royal expert Christopher Anderson said the video, which offered royal fans an intimate look at Middleton's life with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George , 11, Princess Charlotte , 9, and Prince Louis , 6, proves that Middleton is a "master communicator"—and highlights her similarity to Princess Diana.

“Emphasis on family, healing, nature, empathizing with the health struggles of others—it’s all there,” he said. “It’s hard not to think of Princess Diana when you look at this video. She brought the same kind of energy to the royal family.”

Middleton showed real vulnerability in both the video (which she narrated herself) and in the personal message she penned for the post's caption on Instagram, in which she candidly shared about the "incredibly tough" time this has been for her family.

Royal historian Gareth Russell agreed with Us Weekly writing that the expert felt the "public display" in Kate's video "was reminiscent of what Diana did with William and Prince Harry in their youth."

“This does seem to be a very close loving family, and it was a much more emotionally demonstrative family,” Russell told the outlet. “I do think this is not just the Wales’ managing their privacy and their family with the princess’ public profile. I also think this was a very clear declaration of how the Wales would like to communicate with the public going forward.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose with their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, in a sweet family moment captured in the video the Prince and Princess of Wales shared on social media to announce the end of Kate's cancer treatment. (Image credit: Instagram / The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Like Diana, Will and Kate are in "control" over their "narrative" in the public eye, Russell added.

“It’s still a narrative in which you will see their personalities and you’ll still see the emotions at the heart of the family,” he added. “I think culturally, in terms of the monarchy, it was very interesting and groundbreaking way to discuss something of this importance.”