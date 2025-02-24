Kate Middleton and Prince William "Worried" About Raising Kids in the Royal Family, Says Former Aide

Former royal aide Jason Knauf is opening up about Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. And according to Knauf, the Prince and Princess of Wales had a lot of concerns about raising their kids in the public eye.

During his interview with 60 Minutes Australia, which aired on Feb. 24, Knauf said of Prince William (via Hello! magazine), "His childhood in front of the media was quite difficult at times." The royal aide continued, "And then he knew that he was going to be raising his kids to deal with social media and mobile phones and all of that stuff."

Knauf—who previously served as The Royal Foundation's CEO—said, "I definitely saw the worried mom and dad behind the scenes, but a lot less in recent years, which has been fantastic for them as a family."

During the same interview, Knauf reflected on how the Royal Family dealt with two major health crises in quick succession.

"If you're Prince William, you find out that both your wife and your father have cancer," he explained, "and that is…I mean, I couldn't believe it." Discussing how Prince William handled the devastating news, Knauf said, "Absolutely awful. It's the lowest I've ever seen him."

As well as working with Kate and William, Knauf was a royal aide to Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry. Touching on his time working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Knauf explained, "I worked really closely with the two of them, and we had lots of great times."

Knauf also noted his sadness regarding Prince William and Prince Harry's alleged royal rift, saying (via People ), "It's very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye, but [William]'s chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same." He continued, "But I will say, of course, it's been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them."