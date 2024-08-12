Despite not making an appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Princess Kate has shown her support for athletes competing at the prestigious event. On August 11, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to Instagram to share a video congratulating Team GB's performance in Paris. Kate and William enlisted the help of Snoop Dogg, David Beckham, and a plethora of other stars to celebrate the occasion. As well as thirsting over Prince William's new beard, fans quickly noticed Princess Kate was wearing a new eternity ring in the video.

William and Kate adorably coordinated for their Olympics appearance. While William wore a Team GB branded Adidas polo, Princess Kate styled a preppy staple, wearing a Striped Boatneck Mariner Tee from Ralph Lauren. The classic item costs $128, and is available at Farfetch and on the Ralph Lauren website. "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB," Kate said in the video. William continued, "Well done on all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Understandably, royal fans were excited to see Kate debuting what looked like a brand new piece of jewelry. According to Tatler, some onlookers mused that the ring could be the rose gold promise band William gifted to Kate while they were at university. The promise ring is reportedly made up of the couple's birthstones: "pearls for the Prince, born in June; garnets for the Princess, born in January," the publication reported.

However, the majority of fans suggested the ring was a new addition to the Princess of Wales' jewelry collection. One X user wrote, "Catherine was clearly wearing her wedding ring... but not her engagement ring. Instead, she was wearing one that looks new or that we hadn't seen before." The new band features diamonds and sapphires set into a gold band, Tatler noted.

Kate Middleton debuted a new ring in her Instagram Olympics video. (Image credit: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

Snoop Dogg's appearance in Kate and William's Olympics video is not the first time the rapper has had a connection to the royal family, either. During a recent radio interview, Snoop Dogg revealed, "Well, the Queen was a fan." He continued, "Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl, you know what I'm saying?"