Kate Middleton Makes First Major Royal Appearance Since July at Festival of Remembrance Concert
The Princess of Wales is making her slow return to full-time royal work following the end of her cancer treatments.
Princess Kate joined members of the royal family to attend this year's Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Princess of Wales was spotted alongside her husband, Prince William. King Charles, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh were also in attendance.
Queen Camilla was noticeably absent from the festivities. Earlier in the week, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen would miss out on the festivities due to a chest infection.
"Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events," the statement from the Palace read.
"While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week."
This year's festival is meant to showcase the "enormous contribution of the World War Two generation," the Palace announced, and in the wake of the 80th anniversary from D-Day on June 6, 2024.
"The event will also commemorate more recent military service, as 2024 marks 25 years sine NATO peacekeeping forces were deployed in Kosovo, and 10 years since the withdrawal of British troops from Afghanistan," the statement continued.
King Charles was announced as Patron of Royal British Legion earlier this year.
Princess Kate's attendance highlights her slow-but-steady return to full-time royal work following the end of her preventative chemotherapy treatment for a still-undisclosed type of cancer.
Saturday's festival appearance also marks the Princess of Wales's third major public event of 2024 after taking part in Trooping the Colour in June and the Wimbledon men's finals in July.
Princess Kate also made headlines after she privately met with teenager cancer patient Liz Hatton. In October, she was also able to join her husband, Prince William, in a meeting with emergency services personnel and families impacted by the tragic stabbing of three children who attended a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.
