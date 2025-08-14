Kate Middleton Hinted at Her Summer Plans with Prince William and Her Kids in a New Message on Instagram

If you need a late-summer pick-me-up, Kate Middleton is here for you.

The Princess of Wales surprised royal fans on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 13 with the latest post in her “Mother Nature” series, which she started earlier this year. Kate shared a personal note in the post's caption, which she signed with a "C" for Catherine, writing, “Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another and of Mother Nature. Here’s to Summer."

The post itself is a stunning video, titled, "Summer," with gorgeous shots of both nature and people interacting with nature—including people engaging in activities like beekeeping and gardening, that highlight the ways people and nature can work together. This footage is accompanied by the voiceover narration provided by Kate herself, giving the video a deeply personal touch.

“Summer is the season for abundance," Kate says in her narration for the video. "Just as the flowers bloom and the fruits ripen, we too are reminded of our own potential for growth. It is the time to ignite our inner fire and explore our own creativity, passions and dreams.”

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

“As we bask in the sunlit hours, friends and families come together – playing, connecting, being present, embracing the joy to be found in even the most fleeting moments and shared experiences,” she continues. “Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship, so open your hearts, sing, dance, play. The days are still long, so simply love and be loved.”

While Kate didn't explicitly disclose any details about her own summer plans in the video, the overall message of the post definitely seems to hint that the Wales family has been spending time together outdoors this summer.

Although Kate and her husband, Prince William, have been spending the summer break largely out of the public eye, the Princess of Wales has said before that her favorite times with her family are when they're "outside in the countryside, and we're all filthy dirty."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The revelation came during an interview Kate gave on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020, in which she reflected on what she most wanted her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to remember when they think back on their childhoods.

“Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?” Kate told host Giovanna Fletcher, according to People. “And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I’m sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend? Or is it the fact that we’ve gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn’t worked because it’s too wet?”

The answer, clearly, is the latter.

“That’s what I would want them to remember, those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember," Kate added. "Not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”

Between statements like that and Kate's new "Summer" video on Instagram, it seems like a very safe bet that the Wales family has been making lots of memories outdoors this summer.