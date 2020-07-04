Prince William and Kate Middleton Have a Strict Family Rule Against Going to Bed Angry

When it comes to parenting, Prince William and Kate Middleton make sure they're 100 percent on the same page.

A royal source told The Sun that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don't allow shouting in their house (a rule they also commit to following themselves) and have a family rule against going to bed angry.

Will and Kate encourage their kids to talk about their feelings and to have constructive conversations about anything that's bothering them, the source added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton enforce some pretty strict parenting rules, apparently. A source told The Sun that "shouting is absolutely 'off limits'" for the Cambridge kids and that the couple always encourage Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to have constructive conversations about what's bothering them and have a family rule that no one should ever go to bed angry.

"The children are encouraged to talk about their feelings," the source explained. "They express their concerns over school subjects, a swimming class, a tricky ballet maneuver, a missed tennis rally, or seeing children starving on a TV ad. But a talk ensues and a solution found."

But that's not all. Will and Kate are also committed to following the family rules themselves—which means no shouting for the grownups in the Cambridge household either. They're also committed to never sending their kids mixed signals as parents.

"There is no question of one parent saying 'no' and the other saying 'yes' later on as Kate and William want to present a unified parental front to their children," the source explained, adding that one of those rules includes limited TV time. "The television is not on throughout the day and programs have to be met with parental approval."

See, even royal kids need screen time limits.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

