Prince William and Kate Middleton Have a Strict Family Rule Against Going to Bed Angry

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england april 23 in this screengrab, prince william, duke of cambridge, catherine duchess of cambridge, prince george of cambridge, princess charlotte of cambridge and prince louis of cambridge clap for nhs carers as part of the bbc children in need and comic relief big night in at london on april 23, 2020 in london, englandthe big night in brings the nation an evening of unforgettable entertainment in a way weve never seen before raising money for and paying tribute to those on the front line fighting covid 19 and all the unsung heroes supporting their communities photo by comic reliefbbc children in needcomic relief via getty images
Comic ReliefGetty Images
    • A royal source told The Sun that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don't allow shouting in their house (a rule they also commit to following themselves) and have a family rule against going to bed angry.
      • Will and Kate encourage their kids to talk about their feelings and to have constructive conversations about anything that's bothering them, the source added.

        Prince William and Kate Middleton enforce some pretty strict parenting rules, apparently. A source told The Sun that "shouting is absolutely 'off limits'" for the Cambridge kids and that the couple always encourage Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to have constructive conversations about what's bothering them and have a family rule that no one should ever go to bed angry.

        "The children are encouraged to talk about their feelings," the source explained. "They express their concerns over school subjects, a swimming class, a tricky ballet maneuver, a missed tennis rally, or seeing children starving on a TV ad. But a talk ensues and a solution found."

        But that's not all. Will and Kate are also committed to following the family rules themselves—which means no shouting for the grownups in the Cambridge household either. They're also committed to never sending their kids mixed signals as parents.

        "There is no question of one parent saying 'no' and the other saying 'yes' later on as Kate and William want to present a unified parental front to their children," the source explained, adding that one of those rules includes limited TV time. "The television is not on throughout the day and programs have to be met with parental approval."

        See, even royal kids need screen time limits.

