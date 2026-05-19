To normal people, the Cannes Film Festival is an event where everyone in Hollywood gets to preview new films, but I'm starting to think it's also the place where everyone chooses to soft launch their summer hairstyles. Just look at Kristen Stewart's new bixie cut.

Stewart is currently overseas, and over the weekend, she attended a screening for Full Phil, the upcoming drama she's starring in alongside Emma Mackey and Woody Harrelson. After the photo call, she hit the screening in a crocheted red and black gown from Chanel, and she even broke the festival's "no sneakers" rule by wearing her gown with a pair of all-black sneakers. Her glam for the night was also pretty spectacular. She threw on a bright red statement lip, and after attending a previous event with her short hair in a messy, wet style, she popped up at Saturday night's event with her dry hair. Her bixie cut featured short curtain bangs and was styled to look like a mini mullet.

Kristen Stewart wears a tousled bixie cut during the Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If last year was the year of the blunt bob, then 2026 is definitely all about the bixie, which is just a cross between a bob and a pixie cut. It's a fairly new cut for Stewart, who was just pictured at a premiere event in January wearing a dark brown mullet (she had just shaved part of her head back in November), but before she popped out with the style, Zendaya also shed a few inches and transitioned to a bixie towards the end of last year.

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"[Bixie cuts are] trending because the girls have finally figured out how to wear that length and feel comfortable with it," celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen previously told MC. "This is the stage when you usually give up on the idea of growing it out and chopping it all off again."

In the event that you're considering jumping on the bixie train this summer, read ahead for a few styling tips.

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