Kate Middleton Has a “Different" Role When It Comes to Preparing Prince George to Become King

Knowing you're in line to someday become a literal monarch would be a lot to put on anyone, let alone on a child—which is why kid-who-will-eventually-be-king Prince George has a lot of people who are already helping him prepare for that daunting destiny, including his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to royal historian Marlene Koenig, Kate Middleton's role in preparing her 12-year-old son for his future on the throne is very "different" than that of her husband, Prince William.

While William and his father, King Charles, will focus on preparing George with “the knowledge and practice of their roles," Koenig says Kate will be focused on treating George like a son, rather than a monarch-in-training.

“She will never have a constitutional role, except as regent in a worst-case scenario, if George becomes king before age 18,” Koenig explained in a new interview with Us Weekly. “She is there to be the loving, supportive mom in everything George does, because he is her son first and foremost.”

Just because Kate will focus on treating George like a son first doesn't mean she isn't also thoughtfully preparing him for his future role in The Firm though. The 43-year-old mother of three is a self-taught expert in how to not just survive, but thrive in a high-profile life as part of the royal family—a role she never took lightly herself.

"She and William dated for nearly 10 years before their engagement was announced, which allowed her the time and space to learn about her future life as a member of the royal family," Koenig explained. "In time, as wife of the heir to the throne and eventually as a Queen consort. She is also the mother of a future king."

Preparing George for his future life as king has, of course, been part of every parenting decision Kate has made since he was born—long before he started any of his more formal preparations for the the role. And, for what it's worth, Koenig says the young royal's preparations for his future life in the public eye already appear to be paying off.

Koenig points to King Charles' coronation in 2023, where George made royal family history when he took part in the ceremony, serving as one of Charles' train bearers.

“George is the first member of the royal family to have such a role in the service,” Koenig explained. “If the young prince was nervous, he didn’t show it.”

Well done, Team Prepare-Prince-George-to-Be-King. Well done.