Kate Middleton Reportedly Wants to Mend Fences with Meghan Markle While Visiting the U.S. in December

Prince William and Kate Middleton are headed to the United States in December, and, according to Us Weekly , the new Princess of Wales plans to use the trip stateside to mend fences with sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Though William and Kate will be in Boston—the opposite coast from Prince Harry and Meghan’s California home—a source speaking to the outlet says “once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” adding it is what both Her late Majesty and Princess Diana “would’ve wanted” for them.

According to the same source, “Harry and Meghan are knee deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash.”

While originally the public thought tension between the two couples centered around Kate and Meghan, it has come to light in recent years that it was brothers William and Harry who harbored most of the tension against each other. However, the two women’s relationship has not been totally drama free—who can forget the debacle surrounding Princess Charlotte’s attire at Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding? Initially, the press reported it was Meghan who made Kate cry; Meghan took to an interview with Oprah Winfrey to clarify that “a few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.” The British press continually pit the two women against each other, which Meghan also addressed in the Oprah interview, saying “I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me.”

A source later told Us Weekly that Kate felt “there was a misunderstanding” when it came to her relationship with Meghan. The Princess of Wales worked to repair the relationship with Meghan after the Duchess of Sussex welcomed daughter Lilibet in June 2021, with an insider telling the outlet “Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born. She’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship.” The two couples also touchingly undertook a joint walkabout at Windsor in September to greet mourners of the late Queen—a sign of hope for steps toward a possible reconciliation.

William and Kate will be in Boston on December 2, their first trip to the U.S. since 2014. Page Six reports that Harry and Meghan will also be traveling to the east coast for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization’s Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York around the same time.

One can hope…