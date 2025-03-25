Meghan Markle Confirms Skinny Jeans Are Back by Finally Revealing Her Favorite Frame Denim

It's never been easier to dress like a duchess.

Meghan Markle wears blue denim jeans
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan Markle just confirmed she's a big fan of the resurgent, and somewhat controversial, skinny jeans trend, originally popular in the '00s.

Alongside the launch of her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, Duchess Meghan has established her very own ShopMy store on Instagram. Including outfits she's worn to official engagements and while filming her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, fans of the duchess can now dress exactly like her. From J.Crew shirts to Saint Laurent sandals, Duchess Meghan has compiled a cheat sheet for anyone who has ever wished to look a little more like the former Suits star.

While Meghan's store features a variety of neutral separates, it also includes two pairs of jeans—Veronica Beard's "Beverly" Skinny-Flares, which retail for $298, and Frame's The Alix in Flaunt.

Meghan Markle wearing black skinny jeans on October 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia

Meghan Markle wearing black skinny jeans in Sydney, Australia on October 21, 2018.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Alix in Flaunt
Frame
Frame
The Alix in Flaunt

Meghan has long been a fan of Frame's denim, and was previously spotted wearing the brand's since sold-out "Le Color" Cropped Skinny Jeans in Film Noir (via Meghan's Fashion). According to the blog, she also owns Frame's "Le Garcon" Crop in Covant, which are currently on sale for $110, and the discontinued "Le Skinny De Jeanne" Crop Ankle Slit Jeans in Blanc.

A post shared by @aseverofficial

A photo posted by on

Le High Skinny -- Film Noir
Frame
Frame
Le High Skinny in Film Noir

As well as choosing some affordable denim picks, Meghan included chic accessories such as Saint Laurent's timeless "Tribute" woven leather slides, Ray-Ban's Aviator Classics, and Polène's Cyme Mini tote bag.

Meghan's fashion choices have been under the microscope since she started dating Prince Harry in 2017. Still, the Duchess of Sussex quickly became known as one of the Royal Family's most influential tastemakers. Items she wears often sell out once they're identified, from leather Strathberry bags to Aritzia puffer jackets.

While Markle has acknowledged her impact on fashion previously, she's never given her followers exact links to shop. But now, it's never been easier to dress like a duchess.

Tribute Woven Leather SlidesSAINT LAURENT
SAINT LAURENT
Tribute Woven Leather Slides

Aviator ClassicRay-Ban
Ray-Ban
Aviator Classic

Cyme Mini - Textured CamelPolène
Polène
Cyme Mini in Textured Camel

TOPICS
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

