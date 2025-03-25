Meghan Markle just confirmed she's a big fan of the resurgent, and somewhat controversial, skinny jeans trend, originally popular in the '00s.

Alongside the launch of her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, Duchess Meghan has established her very own ShopMy store on Instagram. Including outfits she's worn to official engagements and while filming her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, fans of the duchess can now dress exactly like her. From J.Crew shirts to Saint Laurent sandals, Duchess Meghan has compiled a cheat sheet for anyone who has ever wished to look a little more like the former Suits star.

While Meghan's store features a variety of neutral separates, it also includes two pairs of jeans—Veronica Beard's "Beverly" Skinny-Flares, which retail for $298, and Frame's The Alix in Flaunt.

Meghan Markle wearing black skinny jeans in Sydney, Australia on October 21, 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Frame Frame The Alix in Flaunt $128 at Frame Denim

Meghan has long been a fan of Frame's denim, and was previously spotted wearing the brand's since sold-out "Le Color" Cropped Skinny Jeans in Film Noir (via Meghan's Fashion). According to the blog, she also owns Frame's "Le Garcon" Crop in Covant, which are currently on sale for $110, and the discontinued "Le Skinny De Jeanne" Crop Ankle Slit Jeans in Blanc.

A post shared by @aseverofficial A photo posted by on

Frame Frame Le High Skinny in Film Noir $208 at Frame Denim

As well as choosing some affordable denim picks, Meghan included chic accessories such as Saint Laurent's timeless "Tribute" woven leather slides, Ray-Ban's Aviator Classics, and Polène's Cyme Mini tote bag.

Meghan's fashion choices have been under the microscope since she started dating Prince Harry in 2017. Still, the Duchess of Sussex quickly became known as one of the Royal Family's most influential tastemakers. Items she wears often sell out once they're identified, from leather Strathberry bags to Aritzia puffer jackets.

While Markle has acknowledged her impact on fashion previously, she's never given her followers exact links to shop. But now, it's never been easier to dress like a duchess.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors