Why Princess Kate and Prince William "May Need a Referee" Amid Major Differing Opinions

Princess Kate and Prince William are attending the Six Nations Rugby competition between England and Wales on Saturday, March 15. According to a royal expert, there could be some huge disagreements as a result of the couple's differing allegiances.

It was previously reported that Kate Middleton was skipping an important family milestone in order to attend the rugby game. Of course, as the patron of England's Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, Princess Kate's attendance at the sporting event is basically required. Her husband, Prince William, is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, meaning that the pair were required to cheer for opposite teams.

Jo Elvin, the host of the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential" podcast, joked that the couple "may need a referee in house" to deal with their opposing teams competing against one another (via the Express). According to the outlet, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis "may be split on whether to cheer in support of their father or their mother's favored team," meaning the kids could get caught in the middle.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the Guinness Six Nations Rugby game between England and Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In spite of suggestions that William and Kate may "need a referee," both royals appeared to be in great spirits while attending the game in Cardiff, Wales. For the sporting event, Princess Kate wore a sleek navy coat with brand new earrings, which retail for under $100.

As noted by the Dress Like a Duchess Instagram account, Kate rewore her black suede Gianvito Rossi heeled boots, which are very similar to the designer's "Glen" boots, albeit with a pointed toe.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the Guinness Six Nations Rugby game between England and Wales. (Image credit: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently spoke about Kate's return to the spotlight. "It certainly seems to me that she has got her mojo back," Bond told OK! magazine. "Catherine is looking fantastic and looks as if she is enjoying every engagement." Bond continued, "We are seeing more of her than many of us expected so early in the year."