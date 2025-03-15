Why Princess Kate and Prince William "May Need a Referee" Amid Major Differing Opinions
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis could get caught in the middle, according to one royal expert.
Princess Kate and Prince William are attending the Six Nations Rugby competition between England and Wales on Saturday, March 15. According to a royal expert, there could be some huge disagreements as a result of the couple's differing allegiances.
It was previously reported that Kate Middleton was skipping an important family milestone in order to attend the rugby game. Of course, as the patron of England's Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, Princess Kate's attendance at the sporting event is basically required. Her husband, Prince William, is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, meaning that the pair were required to cheer for opposite teams.
Jo Elvin, the host of the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential" podcast, joked that the couple "may need a referee in house" to deal with their opposing teams competing against one another (via the Express). According to the outlet, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis "may be split on whether to cheer in support of their father or their mother's favored team," meaning the kids could get caught in the middle.
In spite of suggestions that William and Kate may "need a referee," both royals appeared to be in great spirits while attending the game in Cardiff, Wales. For the sporting event, Princess Kate wore a sleek navy coat with brand new earrings, which retail for under $100.
As noted by the Dress Like a Duchess Instagram account, Kate rewore her black suede Gianvito Rossi heeled boots, which are very similar to the designer's "Glen" boots, albeit with a pointed toe.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently spoke about Kate's return to the spotlight. "It certainly seems to me that she has got her mojo back," Bond told OK! magazine. "Catherine is looking fantastic and looks as if she is enjoying every engagement." Bond continued, "We are seeing more of her than many of us expected so early in the year."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Kate Middleton Pairs a Sleek Navy Coat With $100 Earrings
The Princess of Wales debuted the brand new pair of hoop earrings at the sporting event.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Might Miss an Important Middleton Milestone
The Princess of Wales's schedule may have forced her to make a difficult decision.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Supermodels Co-Sign a Resurgent 2025 Sneaker Trend
Emily Ratajkowski joins Rihanna and Dua Lipa in approving the trend.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Pairs a Sleek Navy Coat With $100 Earrings for Six Nations Rugby Clash
The Princess of Wales debuted the brand new pair of hoop earrings at the sporting event.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Might Miss an Important Family Milestone Involving Sister Pippa Middleton
The Princess of Wales's schedule may have forced her to make a difficult decision.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Says He's "Trying Not to Be Biased" When It Comes to His Kids and This "Passionate" Choice
He's fine with Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis making their own decisions.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Surprising Detail About Princess Diana's Earrings You Probably Missed at Kate Middleton's Latest Appearance
The Princess of Wales wore her late-mother-in-law's pearl drops for Commonwealth Day 2025.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
7 Times the Royal Family Broke Queen Elizabeth's More Understated "Rule"
These royal women are doing it their way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Admits He Has a Secret Online Habit: "I Get Quite Into It"
"I can be on there for ages."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Could be Getting a New Title Very Soon Following Exciting News
The Prince of Wales would be taking on a very important role.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Kate Middleton Revealed Her "Inner Steel" and Proved She Was a "Tough Cookie" During Awkward Party Moment
The future Queen has always stood her ground.
By Kristin Contino Published