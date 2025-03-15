Kate Middleton Pairs a Sleek Navy Coat With $100 Earrings for Six Nations Rugby Clash

The Princess of Wales debuted the brand new pair of hoop earrings at the sporting event.

Kate Middleton wears a navy coat with gold buttons
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

On Saturday, March 15, Princess Kate attended the Six Nations Rugby game between England and Wales. The Princess of Wales reportedly missed a Middleton family milestone to attend the sporting event. Of course, as the patron of England's Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, it was important for Kate Middleton to be in attendance. Meanwhile, Prince William cheered for the opposition as the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

For the occasion, Princess Kate wore a fitted navy coat, featuring gold buttons, which appears to be an altered version of her favorite McQueen coat. The Princess of Wales has worn a bright red version of the bespoke coat on multiple occasions, including to her annual Christmas Carol Concert in December 2024.

Underneath the coat, Kate wore a black turtleneck sweater. She also appeared to be wearing a brand new pair of Shyla "Rosalia Hoops Lapis" pearl earrings, which retail for less than $100. As noted by the Dress Like a Duchess Instagram account, Kate rewore her black suede heeled boots from Gianvito Rossi, which are very similar to the designer's "Glen" boots, but with a pointed toe.

Kate Middleton wears a navy coat with gold buttons

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Six Nations Rugby game in Cardiff, Wales.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Glen BootsGianvito Rossi
Glen Boots

Santiago BootsGianvito Rossi
Santiago Boots

Hansen BootsGianvito Rossi
Hansen Boots

As reported by Hello! magazine, Princess Kate's niece, Grace Matthews—whose parents are Pippa Middleton and James Matthews—will be celebrating her 4th birthday on March 15. It's unclear whether Kate and William will celebrate Grace's birthday at a later date, or whether the Six Nations Rugby clash meant they could not attend her party.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between Wales and England at Principality Stadium on March 15, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Six Nations Rugby game in Cardiff, Wales.

(Image credit: David Rogers/Getty Images)

In an interview with OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, discussed Kate's return to the spotlight in recent months. "It certainly seems to me that she has got her mojo back," Bond told the outlet. "Catherine is looking fantastic and looks as if she is enjoying every engagement." Bond continued, "We are seeing more of her than many of us expected so early in the year."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸