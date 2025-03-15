Princess Kate Might Miss an Important Family Milestone Involving Sister Pippa Middleton

Princess Kate has returned to the spotlight in 2025 after completing chemotherapy treatment, following a cancer diagnosis last year. According to a royal expert, the Princess of Wales has gotten her "mojo back," and is the clear "star of the Royal Family." However, Princess Kate's official royal duties seem to be taking her away from some Middleton family milestones.

On Saturday, March 15, Kate Middleton and Prince William are attending the Six Nations Rugby competition in Cardiff, Wales. Importantly, Kate and William will be cheering for different sides; while the Princess of Wales is the patron of England's Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, the Prince of Wales is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Unfortunately, Kate's official appearance alongside her husband may well keep her from attending a Middleton family milestone. Princess Kate's niece, Grace Matthews—whose parents are Pippa Middleton and James Matthews—is celebrating her 4th birthday on March 15, via Hello! magazine.

Of course, it's entirely possible the Middleton and Matthews family may postpone Grace's 4th birthday party to accommodate the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently spoke to OK! magazine about Kate's return to official royal duties. "It certainly seems to me that she has got her mojo back," Bond told the outlet. "Catherine is looking fantastic and looks as if she is enjoying every engagement." Bond also noted some surprise at the amount of events Princess Kate had attended in 2025, saying, "We are seeing more of her than many of us expected so early in the year."

Royal fans have been understandably delighted to witness Princess Kate's re-emergence. "[T]he welcome she's getting wherever she goes must make her realize that she is the star of the Royal Family," Bond noted.

"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," Bond said of Princess Kate's health scare. "I don't think anyone is ever the same after an experience with cancer." The royal expert continued, "William and Catherine must now cherish even more every single day that they spend together and with their children."