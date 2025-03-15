Princess Kate Might Miss an Important Family Milestone Involving Sister Pippa Middleton
The Princess of Wales's schedule may have forced her to make a difficult decision.
Princess Kate has returned to the spotlight in 2025 after completing chemotherapy treatment, following a cancer diagnosis last year. According to a royal expert, the Princess of Wales has gotten her "mojo back," and is the clear "star of the Royal Family." However, Princess Kate's official royal duties seem to be taking her away from some Middleton family milestones.
On Saturday, March 15, Kate Middleton and Prince William are attending the Six Nations Rugby competition in Cardiff, Wales. Importantly, Kate and William will be cheering for different sides; while the Princess of Wales is the patron of England's Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, the Prince of Wales is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.
Unfortunately, Kate's official appearance alongside her husband may well keep her from attending a Middleton family milestone. Princess Kate's niece, Grace Matthews—whose parents are Pippa Middleton and James Matthews—is celebrating her 4th birthday on March 15, via Hello! magazine.
Of course, it's entirely possible the Middleton and Matthews family may postpone Grace's 4th birthday party to accommodate the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently spoke to OK! magazine about Kate's return to official royal duties. "It certainly seems to me that she has got her mojo back," Bond told the outlet. "Catherine is looking fantastic and looks as if she is enjoying every engagement." Bond also noted some surprise at the amount of events Princess Kate had attended in 2025, saying, "We are seeing more of her than many of us expected so early in the year."
Royal fans have been understandably delighted to witness Princess Kate's re-emergence. "[T]he welcome she's getting wherever she goes must make her realize that she is the star of the Royal Family," Bond noted.
"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," Bond said of Princess Kate's health scare. "I don't think anyone is ever the same after an experience with cancer." The royal expert continued, "William and Catherine must now cherish even more every single day that they spend together and with their children."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Kate Middleton Wears a Sleek Navy Coat for Six Nations Rugby Clash in Cardiff
The Princess of Wales debuted a brand new pair of hoop earrings at the sporting event.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Supermodels Co-Sign a Resurgent 2025 Sneaker Trend
Emily Ratajkowski joins Rihanna and Dua Lipa in approving the trend.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lilibet Finds an Unexpected Royal Style Twin in '90s Throwback Photo
Lilibet's floral leggings and hot pink T-shirt look just like one royal relative's 1994 outfit.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Wears a Sleek Navy Coat for Six Nations Rugby Clash in Cardiff
The Princess of Wales debuted a brand new pair of hoop earrings at the sporting event.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Says He's "Trying Not to Be Biased" When It Comes to His Kids and This "Passionate" Choice
He's fine with Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis making their own decisions.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Surprising Detail About Princess Diana's Earrings You Probably Missed at Kate Middleton's Latest Appearance
The Princess of Wales wore her late-mother-in-law's pearl drops for Commonwealth Day 2025.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
7 Times the Royal Family Broke Queen Elizabeth's More Understated "Rule"
These royal women are doing it their way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Admits He Has a Secret Online Habit: "I Get Quite Into It"
"I can be on there for ages."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Could be Getting a New Title Very Soon Following Exciting News
The Prince of Wales would be taking on a very important role.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Kate Middleton Revealed Her "Inner Steel" and Proved She Was a "Tough Cookie" During Awkward Party Moment
The future Queen has always stood her ground.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Has a Surprising Claim to Fame After Claiming He's "Broken the Record" for This Activity
The Prince of Wales brought major dad energy to a Football Association event.
By Kristin Contino Published