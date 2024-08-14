Princess Kate and Prince William Are Experiencing the "Toughest Year of Their Lives Together"
"I don’t think people realize how much she has gone through behind the scenes."
Princess Kate and Prince William have had a challenging year. In March, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton had been diagnosed with cancer, and would be retreating from the public eye. A month prior, King Charles III's own cancer diagnosis was shared with the general public, leaving Prince William to take the lead as the royal family's figurehead. Now, a new report suggests that Princess Kate and Prince William are "not out of the woods yet."
The Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English has penned an exclusive article about Princess Kate and Prince William's year so far. According to English, Kate will continue to undergo her preventative cancer treatment throughout the summer, while spending time with her family in Balmoral. As a result, "her recovery will be ongoing for many months to come once even this is concluded," English explained.
For now, there is no firm plan regarding Kate's return to her official royal duties. "It’s been a rough, rough time, a really difficult year for the entire family," a source told the publication. "And as she herself said, she is not out of the woods yet." While the Princess of Wales is reportedly heading in a "positive" direction, "no one is giving a timescale for her return" to public life, as yet.
English also spoke to a number of sources who discussed how Princess Kate has been managing her health out of the public eye. "I don’t think people realise how much she has gone through behind the scenes and for how long, far longer than anyone actually appreciates," one source told the Daily Mail.
Kate Middleton's strength has often been mentioned in articles regarding her cancer diagnosis. One of English's sources concurred, saying, "She’s an incredibly strong woman, but she really has been through the wars." They continued, "Her treatment and recovery is still a priority and will be ongoing for some time to come."
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made some select appearances, such as sharing a video congratulating Team GB's performance at the 2024 Olympics. However, it's unlikely the pair will ramp up their schedules anytime soon. "Her continuing treatment is the key issue for her personally, and for them all as a family," another source told the publication.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
