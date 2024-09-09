Princess Kate Shares Rare Personal Footage of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Earlier this year, Princess Kate stepped back from her official royal duties after announcing her cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales made a few public appearances over the summer, notably attending Wimbledon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in July. Now, Kate has shared an emotional update on both her family and her health in an Instagram reel shot by Will Warr.

On Monday, Kate Middleton shared personal video footage of her family, along with a caption addressing her cancer treatment, on Instagram. "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she explained. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The adorable footage showed Princess Kate and Prince William holding hands and embracing while enjoying the outdoors. Further clips showed their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—playing games, running through fields, and spending time with their parents. The family were also joined by Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, for an indoor card game. Most importantly, the footage is proof that the Prince and Princess of Wales prioritized their family unit during what must have been an incredibly scary time.

As public figures, George, Charlotte, and Louis are often photographed at official royal events like Trooping the Colour. However, Princess Kate's intimate post shows the Wales family spending time away from prying eyes, and enjoying one another's company.

Kate Middleton plays cards with George and Louis. (Image credit: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales/Will Warr)

In her candid caption, Princess Kate also explained, "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

She continued, "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

The Princess of Wales also suggested she's preparing to return to official royal duties in the coming months. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she noted.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Royal fans will, of course, be delighted to catch a glimpse of life in the Prince and Princess of Wales' household. And most importantly, George, Charlotte, and Louis look extremely happy to be spending time with their parents.