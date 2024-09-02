Princess Kate Is Experiencing "Conflicting Emotions" as the Summer Comes to an End

The Royal Family appears to have had a very busy summer.

June and July saw Princess Kate make two very rare public appearances—first at Trooping the Colour, followed by a visit to Wimbledon with daughter Princess Charlotte. Since then, Kate Middleton has reportedly been spotted buying fish and chips for her children at the beach, and vacationing at the Royal Family's Balmoral residence in Scotland. Now, the Princess of Wales is reportedly feeling mixed emotions as the summer comes to an end.

In a new report from OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has offered insight into Kate's frame of mind. "I think that, like most moms, Catherine will have conflicting emotions about the end of the school holidays," Bond noted. "Entertaining three children day after day—especially when there must still be days when she is feeling the effects of her cancer treatment—can’t always have been easy in these past few weeks."

Despite any difficulties the Princess of Wales may have faced during the summer, Bond is sure that Kate has found the support she needs within her family. "But she and William have looked wonderfully relaxed in the few images we have seen," Bond told the outlet. "I’m sure they’ve had a lot of fun and family time in Norfolk and Balmoral."

Although there is likely to be some sadness that the family vacation is over, Bond believes Princess Kate will relish having more time to herself. "Now it’s back to the early morning discipline of school uniforms, bags packed, homework done and the school run," Bond told the outlet. "It will give Catherine the chance to rest quietly when she needs it without feeling guilty that she’s not with the children, and it will also give her the opportunity to continue the work that she has been doing behind-the-scenes on the campaign and projects that mean so much to her."

Princess Kate shared her cancer diagnosis with the world in March. Since then, reports have suggested Princess Kate is remaining "very calm" while she continues with her preventative cancer treatment.