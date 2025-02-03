Kate Middleton Received a Touching Gift for a Family Member During Wales Visit: "I Wasn't Expecting It"
Birthday present? Check.
Princess Kate turned a routine royal engagement into a moment of birthday shopping success during a solo trip to Wales on Jan. 30. During an unannounced visit to Corgi, the ultra-luxe Welsh knitwear brand, Kate found herself on the receiving end of an unexpected birthday assist for mom Carole Middleton, who turned 70 the following day.
The surprise moment came courtesy of 12-year-old Cari, whose family runs the prestigious textile company. The pre-teen presented Kate with a cream cashmere cardigan to thank her for her visit, but also presented the royal with a navy cashmere wrap specially chosen for birthday girl Carole.
Per Hello! the Princess of Wales exclaimed, "That's so sweet of you, thank you. I wasn't expecting it."
During her visit, Kate championed British craftsmanship, a cause close to her heart over the years. She toured the factory floor, chatted with the design team and even tried her hand out at making socks and sweaters. It turns out textile manufacturing runs in the royal's own family history—as Kensington Palace pointed out, her paternal ancestors owned a wool manufacturer based in Leeds, England.
James Middleton and Carole baby photo
A photo posted by on
Along with having a rather appropriate name, Corgi also possesses some serious royal credentials. The brand has held a warrant from The King (the then-Prince of Wales) since 1989 and the honor was recently renewed when King Charles and Queen Camilla gave out new warrants in late 2024.
Along with Kate's new sweater and Carole's cashmere wrap, another member of the family also owns a Corgi design. The King once gifted a personalized baby blue sweater for a young Prince George, who wore it in a 2014 family portrait with his parents and their beloved dog Lupo, who died in 2020.
As for Carole's birthday, Kate's brother, James Middleton, shared a heartwarming baby photo on Instagram, complete with the simple but touching caption: "Happy 70th Birthday to my darling Mother. My Hero❤️."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
King Charles "Broke Down" Crying After Conversation With Princess Anne
According to a royal aide, Anne remains Charles's "most reliable confidante."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Prince William Has Found a "Traditional Family" in the Middletons: "When Things Go Wrong, They Pull Together"
Royal expert Ingrid Seward shared how the Wales family relies on Carole Middleton as a "rock."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals a Barbie Doll Hair Transformation
Her new dye job will definitely make you do a double-take.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
How Prince William Has Found a "Traditional Family" in the Middletons: "When Things Go Wrong, They Pull Together"
Royal expert Ingrid Seward shared how the Wales family relies on Carole Middleton as a "rock."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kensington Palace Releases Stunning New Photo of Kate Middleton Taken by Her Son Prince Louis
The beautiful picture was captured by the 6-year-old in honor of World Cancer Day.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Louis Clearly Takes After One Royal Family Relative More Than the Others
The little prince bears a striking resemblance to one of the men in the family.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Says the "World Is Filled With Mistrust and Misunderstanding" in Emotional New Statement
The Princess of Wales shared her concern for the "many people feeling isolated and vulnerable during difficult times."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Gave an Adorable Response When Asked Whether She's a "Real" Princess
The little girl spent a long time trying to get the Princess of Wales's attention.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
10 Investment Handbags That Come With the Royal Family's Stamp of Approval
Your cheat sheet to regal bags.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Is Being Compared to Princess Diana for This "Priceless" Quality During Children's Hospice Visit
The Princess of Wales is following in her late mother-in-law's footsteps.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
25 Under-$250 Beauty Products the Royal Family Swears By
Skip the tiara, steal the skincare routine.
By Kristin Contino Published