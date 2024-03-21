You May Not See Her Doing It, But Kate Middleton Is Very Much Still Working on Behalf of the Royal Family from Home, Kensington Palace Says

The often-silent Kensington Palace has made a rare statement today about the Princess of Wales, indicating that she is very much working from home albeit not undertaking public-facing duties as she recovers from abdominal surgery in January.
The work of Kate’s life is early years work, zooming in on children under the age of five and their development. She has been dedicated to research on the subject for years, and apparently is still working on research from home during her convalescence.
The Telegraph reports that Kate’s work while she’s been at home post-surgery has included studying research on improving the lives of babies, and that a major study on the matter will be released this week. Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood funded a four-month long trial of a baby observation tool, which can be used to spot signs of social and emotional development in young children. Results of the study are scheduled to be published imminently.
“The princess has been kept updated throughout the process,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said in a statement.
The tool focuses on a baby’s social behaviors like eye contact and facial expression to help practitioners and families better grasp how babies express their feelings. The results were “overwhelmingly positive,” and Kate apparently suggested the tool could be used in the U.K. after seeing a similar system during a royal visit to Denmark in 2022. The trial in the U.K. lasted four months.
Writing in a piece for The Telegraph that same year, Kate emphasized the importance of the first five years of a child’s life, and how critical they are to ensuring a “healthier and happier society”: “There are fantastic examples of what can be achieved when we recognize the unique potential of early childhood and build a safe and loving world around a child,” she wrote. “But not enough is being done. If we are going to tackle the sorts of complex challenges we face today like homelessness, violence, and addiction, which are so often underpinned by poverty and poor mental health, we have to fully appreciate those most preventative years and do everything we can to nurture our children and those who care for them.”
As Kate continues her early years work, albeit from home and not out and about, The Telegraph also pointed to Easter Sunday in 10 days’ time as a possible return to public life for the princess. Every Easter, the royal family typically walks into St. George’s Chapel at Windsor for a church service together, a photo op royal followers have come to look forward to.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
“She is doing well,” a source told The Daily Beast. “Everything is on track. Easter will be the big bang moment.”
A former Buckingham Palace staffer told The Daily Beast that Easter was “the natural choice” for Kate to make an appearance, and that her attendance would provide a “powerful dose of continuity.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
20 Effortless Wardrobe Staples Hiding Inside Nordstrom's Spring Sale
The retailer has thousands of products on sale, but these pieces stand out.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes on Which of Her Movies from the 1990s President Bill Clinton Snored His Way Through
Suddenly, a special White House screening turned…not so special.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
What Power Really Means to Influential Women
"I think people try to hoard it, and I think it's interesting when those who have it make sure others do as well."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Kate Paid the Tab for Soldiers to Enjoy 700 Pints of Guinness After Being Forced to Miss Out on St. Patrick’s Day Parade This Year
“Members from the Irish Guards gave three cheers to absent Kate.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Being “Left Out of Any Details Regarding Kate”
The Prince and Princess of Wales have a tighter-than-ever circle around them as Kate recovers from abdominal surgery.
By Marie Claire Editors Published
-
Prince William Is Reportedly Furious Over Attacks Leveled Against His Wife, Princess Kate
“‘When will it all stop?’ he is said to have asked.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Is Reportedly “Worried” About Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton After Seeing Mother Princess Diana and Wife Meghan Markle Endure Similar Public Vitriol
Harry and Kate were once famously close.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Staff at Kate Middleton's Hospital Allegedly "Attempted to Access Her Private Medical Records"
The incident has been branded a "major security breach."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Middleton’s Recovery Period Post-Surgery “Has Been More Difficult Than Expected,” Both Physically and Emotionally
In addition to her body healing, “the reality of the social media storm of the past couple of weeks was not, however, what she ever expected.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kate Middleton’s Team Is “Working Around the Clock” Preparing for Her Return to Royal Duties
“They all know that the world will be watching.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Yet Another Photo Kate Middleton Took and Released to the Public Was Digitally Manipulated, Major Global News Agency Getty Images Says
How many other photos from the past are about to be called out for being edited and Photoshopped in the wake of Kate’s Mother’s Day photo controversy?
By Rachel Burchfield Published