Princess Eugenie Breaks Royal Tradition With the Birth of Her First Daughter: "Beyond in Love"

A new member of the Royal Family is here, and she couldn't be sweeter. Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Eugenie gave birth to a daughter on Monday, August 3, and unlike most royal babies, the royal's third child wasn’t born in London.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal,” the announcement reads. “The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces,” the statement continues.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with “other members of The Royal Family” were informed of the new baby’s arrival and are said to have been “delighted.”

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Princess Eugenie shared a photo of her new baby girl on Instagram. (Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

A pregnant Eugenie is pictured with Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding on June 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie also shared the happy news on her Instagram account, posting a picture of the little girl wearing a pink sleep suit with angel wings on the back. “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie. 💓💓💓💓💓,” she wrote.

The couple has not yet chosen a name for their first daughter, who joins big brothers August, 5, and Ernest, 3.

Princess Eugenie and her family currently split their time between Portugal and the U.K. However, both of the couple's sons were born at Portland Hospital in London, making their little girl the first member of the family to be born in Portugal.

The news comes as a bright spot for the York family, who have been dealing with the aftermath of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's numerous scandals over the past few years. Both Eugenie and her sister Beatrice have been keeping a low profile since the former Duke of York was arrested in February, although Princess Beatrice was spotted shopping at London's Fortnum and Mason last week.

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