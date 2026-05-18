King Charles Could Be "Brutal" and Had a "Confidence-Crushing Effect" on Princess Diana, According to Her Former Butler

"It was not the only time he crushed her confidence, intentionally or otherwise."

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King Charles and Princess Diana visit Mitsukoshi department store, Tokyo, Japan, as the store holds a British Week to coincide with the visit, Diana is weaing a suit by Catherine Walker, 11th May 1986
(Image credit: John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images)

Much has been written about the allegedly tumultuous nature of King Charles's marriage to Princess Diana. And according to a former palace employee, insults between the pair led to a depletion of confidence as the years went on.

Writing in the book A Royal Duty, former butler Paul Burrell shared, "I saw the confidence-crushing effect [King] Charles had on her in Japan when she tried to win his approval."

Referencing Diana and Charles's royal tour of Japan, which took place in November 1990, Burrell recalled a particularly upsetting moment for the princess.

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"Charles and his staff were checking their watches as they milled in the grand hallway ahead of an official function when the princess, looking radiant, came downstairs wearing a Catherine Walker red tartan coat dress with red velvet collar and cuffs," the former butler explained.

Discussing the striking outfit, Burrell wrote, "It was loud but elegant and she was smiling. I was waiting at the bottom of the stairs when she walked to the prince's side and said, 'So, do you like my outfit, Charles?'"

Diana, Princess Of Wales, Visiting The Honda Factory During Her Official Tour Of Japan Wearing A Tartan Coat Dress With Designed By Fashion Designer Catherine Walker

"So, do you like my outfit, Charles?"

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library)

Unfortunately, King Charles allegedly made a joke about his wife's outfit, which completely changed her mood, according to Burrell.

"His reply was soft and devoid of bitterness, but its effect was brutal," the ex-royal butler said. "'Yes. You look like a British Caledonian air stewardess.'"

Per Burrell, after Charles delivered his quip about Diana's outfit, "he turned and walked out of the front door to an awaiting car."

The former royal employee's account continued: "The smile vanished from the princess's face and she looked down. Then she did what she became expert at: she mustered confidence from somewhere and followed him out of the door."

The Princess of Wales with workers at the Honda factory in Tokyo, during a visit to Japan, November 1990. She is wearing a Catherine Walker tartan coat dress

"You look like a British Caledonian air stewardess."

(Image credit: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Burrell further alleged, "It was not the only time he crushed her confidence, intentionally or otherwise."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.