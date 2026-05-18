Much has been written about the allegedly tumultuous nature of King Charles's marriage to Princess Diana. And according to a former palace employee, insults between the pair led to a depletion of confidence as the years went on.

Writing in the book A Royal Duty, former butler Paul Burrell shared, "I saw the confidence-crushing effect [King] Charles had on her in Japan when she tried to win his approval."

Referencing Diana and Charles's royal tour of Japan, which took place in November 1990, Burrell recalled a particularly upsetting moment for the princess.

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"Charles and his staff were checking their watches as they milled in the grand hallway ahead of an official function when the princess, looking radiant, came downstairs wearing a Catherine Walker red tartan coat dress with red velvet collar and cuffs," the former butler explained.

Discussing the striking outfit, Burrell wrote, "It was loud but elegant and she was smiling. I was waiting at the bottom of the stairs when she walked to the prince's side and said, 'So, do you like my outfit, Charles?'"

"So, do you like my outfit, Charles?" (Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library)

Unfortunately, King Charles allegedly made a joke about his wife's outfit, which completely changed her mood, according to Burrell.

"His reply was soft and devoid of bitterness, but its effect was brutal," the ex-royal butler said. "'Yes. You look like a British Caledonian air stewardess.'"

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Per Burrell, after Charles delivered his quip about Diana's outfit, "he turned and walked out of the front door to an awaiting car."

The former royal employee's account continued: "The smile vanished from the princess's face and she looked down. Then she did what she became expert at: she mustered confidence from somewhere and followed him out of the door."

"You look like a British Caledonian air stewardess." (Image credit: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Burrell further alleged, "It was not the only time he crushed her confidence, intentionally or otherwise."