King Charles Could Be "Brutal" and Had a "Confidence-Crushing Effect" on Princess Diana, According to Her Former Butler
"It was not the only time he crushed her confidence, intentionally or otherwise."
Much has been written about the allegedly tumultuous nature of King Charles's marriage to Princess Diana. And according to a former palace employee, insults between the pair led to a depletion of confidence as the years went on.
Writing in the book A Royal Duty, former butler Paul Burrell shared, "I saw the confidence-crushing effect [King] Charles had on her in Japan when she tried to win his approval."
Referencing Diana and Charles's royal tour of Japan, which took place in November 1990, Burrell recalled a particularly upsetting moment for the princess.
"Charles and his staff were checking their watches as they milled in the grand hallway ahead of an official function when the princess, looking radiant, came downstairs wearing a Catherine Walker red tartan coat dress with red velvet collar and cuffs," the former butler explained.
Discussing the striking outfit, Burrell wrote, "It was loud but elegant and she was smiling. I was waiting at the bottom of the stairs when she walked to the prince's side and said, 'So, do you like my outfit, Charles?'"
Unfortunately, King Charles allegedly made a joke about his wife's outfit, which completely changed her mood, according to Burrell.
"His reply was soft and devoid of bitterness, but its effect was brutal," the ex-royal butler said. "'Yes. You look like a British Caledonian air stewardess.'"
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Per Burrell, after Charles delivered his quip about Diana's outfit, "he turned and walked out of the front door to an awaiting car."
The former royal employee's account continued: "The smile vanished from the princess's face and she looked down. Then she did what she became expert at: she mustered confidence from somewhere and followed him out of the door."
Burrell further alleged, "It was not the only time he crushed her confidence, intentionally or otherwise."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.