King Charles “Desperately” Wants the Sussexes to Join Him at Balmoral This Summer

Balmoral Castle—nestled in the Scottish Highlands—is the official summer retreat of the British royal family, where the family heads off to every August for time together in the outdoors, away from the glare of the public fishbowl that is life as a royal. It is said to have been Queen Elizabeth’s favorite place in the world and, though filled with family memories, is also tinged with sadness—it is where Her late Majesty died at age 96 in September 2022, and also where Prince William and Prince Harry were staying with their father, then Prince Charles, when they learned that their mother, Princess Diana, had been killed in a Parisian car accident at age 36 in August 1997.
Apparently plans are already being made for this summer’s trek to Balmoral—a poignant one, as so many members of the royal family are battling cancer. (King Charles, the Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of York were all diagnosed with the disease this year; Sarah Ferguson is battling skin cancer, and the exact type of Charles and Kate’s cancers remain unknown.) Four months from now, the royal family will be retreating to the residence, and the King reportedly wants the Sussexes there this year—and “desperately” wants to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who, with their parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, call California home, an ocean away from Charles in the United Kingdom.
“I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry,” a source told Page Six. “He may decide that life is just too short.”
Familial relations have been strained over the years between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, but it’s certainly worth noting that within hours of learning his father had been diagnosed with cancer, Harry was on a transatlantic flight from California to London to see his father, flying 5,000 miles roundtrip even though he only got to be with him for about 30 minutes. Of Balmoral, the source added that it “is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he [Charles] does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to a visit.”
Harry and Meghan still lived in the U.K. when Archie was born in May 2019; Archie was less than a year old when the Sussexes relocated from the U.K. to the U.S. in early 2020. Lilibet was born in June 2021 in the U.S., and because of the ongoing pandemic, the distance, and relations that were perhaps more strained in 2021 than they are today, the King didn’t meet his youngest grandchild face-to-face until Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, when she was turning a year old. (There were surely video chats and FaceTimes, though.)
The visit was called “very emotional” and of the time together, a source said “It was a fantastic visit and, of course, the King was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time.”
As for Balmoral in August, the potential visit will take place the month before Harry turns the milestone age of 40 on September 15; August is also Meghan’s birthday month. (She will turn 43 on August 4.) It might not take much to twist Harry’s arm, as he expressed his love of the place in his memoir, Spare—he especially remembered his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s salad dressing, and his grandfather Prince Philip tending the grill “amid a thick cloud of smoke, tears streaming from his eyes,” Harry wrote. “He wore a flat cap, which he took off now and then to mop his brow or smack a fly.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Harry added “As the filets of venison sizzled, he turned them with a huge pair of tongs, then put on a loop of Cumberland sausages. Normally I’d beg him to make a pot of his specialty, spaghetti Bolognese.”
Balmoral is about to undergo a significant change this summer, opening its doors to tourists for the first time since the castle was completed in 1855. People reports that the new “Castle Internal Guided Tours” is the most intimate view of Balmoral yet, as visitors have previously only been able to see the grounds and gardens and the castle’s ballroom, but nothing else. This new tour is a “historical journey” through “several of the beautiful rooms,” led by a private guide that takes visitors through the castle’s history, from its acquisition by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1845 to how the royal family uses the space today. Tours run July 1 to August 4 and are capped at 10 people per session; ticket prices range from around $126 to $189, which includes an afternoon tea.
“Balmoral is a private property,” royal biographer Robert Hardman told The Times. “However, it needs public footfall not just to help pay the bills, but to bring benefits to the wider community and to remain in step with other stately homes.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Reese Witherspoon Says She Brought Her Baby to the Famous ‘Friends’ Set
“I got to put her on the couch in Central Perk.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
I'm Taking an 8-Hour Flight to Paris—Here's Every Beauty Product in My Carry-On
Only the essentials.
By Kaitlyn McLintock Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Announce Two New Netflix Series, Both In the “Early Stages” of Production
One show focuses on one of Meghan’s primary hobbies, while the other goes behind the curtain of one of Harry’s foremost passions.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Announce Two New Netflix Series, Both In the “Early Stages” of Production
One show focuses on one of Meghan’s primary hobbies, while the other goes behind the curtain of one of Harry’s foremost passions.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana Would Be "Absolutely Distraught" Over the State of Prince William and Prince Harry's Relationship, Expert Claims
She wanted them to have each other's backs.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle Feels Princess Kate Should Have Had Her Back as a Fellow "Outsider," Says Expert
Meghan doesn't want to repair their relationship, supposedly.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Future King Prince William Has Lost One of His "Top Advisers" in Prince Harry, Says Expert
Harry could have been a major asset for him.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle’s Father on ‘Suits’ Gave Her the Sweetest Advice Before Her 2018 Wedding to Prince Harry
Wendell Pierce played Robert Zane, the dad of Meghan’s character Rachel on the legal drama.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle's New Brand Is "No Different" From What King Charles, Other Royals Have Done for Decades: Expert
Her new venture has predictably received criticism ahead of launch.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry Is Supportive of Wife Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard Lifestyle Brand—but Likely Has Reservations About This Aspect of the Business, Royal Author Says
“There is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Is In “Quite a Painful Place” Because of Comments about Princess Kate in ‘Spare,’ Royal Author Says
Harry is likely coming to grips with having “written stuff that can’t be retracted” in the bestselling memoir.
By Rachel Burchfield Published