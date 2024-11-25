King Charles Reveals His Emotional Christmas Gift for Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla announced some sad news on Nov. 18, sharing that The Queen's beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Beth, had passed away. But ahead of what is sure to be a sad holiday season for Her Majesty, King Charles shared that the family has plans to expand soon enough.

The Queen was forced to back out of the Royal Variety Performance at the last minute on Nov. 22 after suffering from a chest infection, and during the event, The King spoke about Beth with hosts Amanda Holden and Alan Carr.

"We mentioned Her Majesty and we wished her well and I gave condolences for the doggie," Holden said (via the Daily Mail). "I felt for her, I really felt for her when that happened."

Apparently, while the Britain's Got Talent host was chatting with The King, he assured her that they'd open their hearts to another pup. "He said 'we're going to get a new one, Merry Christmas,'" Holden said.

Queen Camilla brought Beth to a 2020 event at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The TV personality shares something in common with The Queen, as she serves as an ambassador for the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home (Queen Camilla is the organization's royal patron).

Holden—who recently rescued a dog from the charity herself— continued, "I said yes, but get it from Battersea please."

Beth and the King and Queen's other dog, Bluebell, were both adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. The Jack Russells have made several appearances over the years, and Beth even helped Camilla unveil a plaque at the animal charity in 2020.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire. 🐾," the Royal Family announced on Instagram last week.

As for the Royal Family's new addition, watch this space.