King Charles Continually “Frustrated” at Prince Harry’s Behavior, Source Says

Familial relationships can be rollercoasters, as seems to be the case between King Charles and Prince Harry. The Sun reports that His Majesty is “sad” and “increasingly frustrated” by his younger son’s behavior, including somewhat old news like the contents of Spare (Harry’s memoir, released this past January) and, more recently, his very quick trip (think 28 hours) to the U.K. for his Coronation on May 6. (Hey—he did go, after all, and somehow made the transatlantic juggling between the Coronation and son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday work.)

“The King brings Harry up every time I see him,” an insider told The Times . “I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behavior, because it just keeps going.”

Harry was in the U.K. last week, testifying on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, which Harry is suing for allegedly illegally accessing information through voicemails. The King returned from Romania on Tuesday, but father and son apparently did not meet up.

