King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Guard Was Just Crowned Mr. England
Lance Corporal Manuel Alcantara Turner is headed to the Mr. World final.
Members of the royal family find themselves in the press on an almost daily basis. But in a piece of wholesome news, a British solider who has served as a guard for both Queen Elizabeth and King Charles just won the Mr. England competition.
Lance Corporal Manuel Alcantara Turner of the Coldstream Guards competed against 150 hopeful contestants to win the title of Mr. England. The competition took place in Leicester, England on August 20, and saw Turner fight off 11 other finalists to secure the trophy, People reported. The final wasn't easy, either. Turner was required to take part in a catwalk and a fashion shoot, before being interviewed by Miss England.
The 22-year-old has been in the army since he was 16, and is currently based at Victoria Barracks near to Windsor Castle, according to People. Turner's dedication as a solider has seen him serve in a plethora of important events. As well as taking part in King Charles III's coronation, Turner was also in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
A post shared by Mr World (@mrworld.official)
A photo posted by on
Turner celebrated his Mr. England win, saying (via The Telegraph), "All I want to do is lay my life down for England, so I think that’s pretty deserving for Mr. England." He continued, "It’s an absolute honor to win this. I will represent my country well and hopefully make everyone proud."
However, the soldier wasn't completely prepared for the Mr. England competition. "This is the first time I’ve ever done anything like this, so I was quite nervous," Turner said of his win, according to The Telegraph. "But I do think myself quite a charismatic kind of guy. I know my work would appreciate it, and I checked with them just in case, so time off work will not be an issue."
The new Mr. England will travel to Phan Thiet, Vietnam for the Mr. World competition on November 23. Having served in the army and worked at prestigious royal family events, Turner is more than ready for the challenge.
"In terms of ambitions, it’s to serve my country," he revealed, via The Telegraph. "That has always has been my ambition and always will." We're sure King Charles would be very proud of the royal family guard!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Says She Has to “Question" Her Coffee Order After Her Hit Song "Espresso"
“The Italians are so mad.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Will Prince Harry Be Removed from the Royal Family's Line of Succession?
"Like Edward VIII, Prince Harry does not wish to perform the role of royalty expected of him."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Future "Looks Rather Bleak" and Very "Expensive," Royal Historian Claims
"They’re going to disappear like so many other celebrities."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Will Prince Harry Be Removed from the Royal Family's Line of Succession?
"Like Edward VIII, Prince Harry does not wish to perform the role of royalty expected of him."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Future "Looks Rather Bleak" and Very "Expensive," Royal Historian Claims
"They’re going to disappear like so many other celebrities."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles' Gardener Claims Queen Elizabeth's Memory Is Being "Disrespected"
"It's not something she would do. It's just ridiculous."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Shares Rare Health Update During Southport Visit
The monarch made the brief revelation to a member of the public.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry May Never "Regain the Trust" with Prince William and Princess Kate
"The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Thought Donald Trump Was "Very Rude"
"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Allegedly Doesn't Want Prince Harry at His Future Coronation
"Harry simply cannot do without his brother."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Still Feels "Hurt by His Family," Relationships With Royals Reportedly Remain Difficult
"He feels hurt that his security was downgraded, and he feels he's been hard done by."
By Amy Mackelden Published