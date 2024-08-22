King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Guard Was Just Crowned Mr. England

Lance Corporal Manuel Alcantara Turner is headed to the Mr. World final.

King Charles and Lance Corporal Manuel Alcantara Turner
(Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Instagram/manuelalcantaraturner/mrworld.official)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Members of the royal family find themselves in the press on an almost daily basis. But in a piece of wholesome news, a British solider who has served as a guard for both Queen Elizabeth and King Charles just won the Mr. England competition.

Lance Corporal Manuel Alcantara Turner of the Coldstream Guards competed against 150 hopeful contestants to win the title of Mr. England. The competition took place in Leicester, England on August 20, and saw Turner fight off 11 other finalists to secure the trophy, People reported. The final wasn't easy, either. Turner was required to take part in a catwalk and a fashion shoot, before being interviewed by Miss England.

The 22-year-old has been in the army since he was 16, and is currently based at Victoria Barracks near to Windsor Castle, according to People. Turner's dedication as a solider has seen him serve in a plethora of important events. As well as taking part in King Charles III's coronation, Turner was also in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

A post shared by Mr World (@mrworld.official)

A photo posted by on

Turner celebrated his Mr. England win, saying (via The Telegraph), "All I want to do is lay my life down for England, so I think that’s pretty deserving for Mr. England." He continued, "It’s an absolute honor to win this. I will represent my country well and hopefully make everyone proud."

However, the soldier wasn't completely prepared for the Mr. England competition. "This is the first time I’ve ever done anything like this, so I was quite nervous," Turner said of his win, according to The Telegraph. "But I do think myself quite a charismatic kind of guy. I know my work would appreciate it, and I checked with them just in case, so time off work will not be an issue."

The new Mr. England will travel to Phan Thiet, Vietnam for the Mr. World competition on November 23. Having served in the army and worked at prestigious royal family events, Turner is more than ready for the challenge.

"In terms of ambitions, it’s to serve my country," he revealed, via The Telegraph. "That has always has been my ambition and always will." We're sure King Charles would be very proud of the royal family guard!

Topics
King Charles Queen Elizabeth Ii
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸