King Charles Was Jealous of Princess Diana’s Success, But Couldn’t Be More Proud of Queen Camilla’s Own Triumphant Rise In Popularity Over the Years, Royal Commentator Says

When Prince Charles proposed to Lady Diana Spencer in February 1981, he was 32 and one of the most eligible bachelors in the world—and she was a completely unknown, 19-year-old nursery school teacher. But after their July 29, 1981 wedding—and even in the leadup to it—that certainly changed, and Diana’s star began eclipsing Charles’ almost immediately. It didn’t take long for Diana—who after her wedding became the Princess of Wales—to become the most famous woman in the world, and Charles was often overcome with jealousy over how adored she was, particularly when people would complain at walkabouts that they got Charles’ side, when they wanted to meet Diana instead.

Charles and Diana in 1983, when cracks were already beginning to show in their young marriage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not news that, long before he got to know Diana, his heart was already in the possession of Camilla Shand, who became Camilla Parker-Bowles after she married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, breaking Charles’ heart in the process. Charles never really fell out of love with Camilla, and they eventually resumed their affair, leading to both of their divorces in the 1990s and their eventual marriage in 2005.

There’s a thousand differences between the Charles and Diana marriage—which lasted from 1981 until their separation in 1992 and eventual divorce in 1996—and the Charles and Camilla marriage. A key one? Charles was “jealous of Diana’s success” but “couldn’t be more proud of Camilla,” according to The Mirror .

The difference in the two marriages is staggering. (Image credit: Getty)

The Charles and Diana marriage, for a whole host of reasons, was never meant to work.

Camilla turned 77 this week, and spent her birthday Wednesday with her husband at the State Opening of Parliament. After Charles announced his cancer diagnosis on February 5, Camilla—now Queen Camilla—stepped up for her husband, the King, in a major way, often steering the ship of the monarchy as he began treatment for cancer, which continues today. “It’s safe to say that the last seven months have seen her grow into her role better than anyone could have ever hoped for,” The Mirror writes. “Once regarded as one of the most unpopular members of the royal family due to her relationship with King Charles while he was still married to Princess Diana, since tying the knot with the monarch in 2005, her popularity has steadily risen year on year.”

Slowly but surely, Camilla earned the public's respect over the years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s true—if you had told anyone in, say, 1993 that Camilla Parker-Bowles would not only one day be called Queen Camilla but be absolutely beloved by the British public and the world, you would have been laughed all the way out of town. Tack on that Camilla was pretty much solely responsible for keeping the monarchy afloat earlier this year, and your 1993 friends would have thought you’d completely lost your mind. But it’s true, and Camilla has really proven herself in her royal role over the past 19 years, taking on tough topics and immersing herself in her work as a member of the royal family.

“I think she might have surprised herself by enjoying hard work as much as she seems to be doing,” said former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond with a laugh. “She is, after all, a woman who has never had to knuckle down to the slog of a 9-to-5 job. She has shouldered a sharply increased workload and a massive amount of responsibility in the past few months, and is looking and sounding great on it.”

Bond added that “whereas Charles was rather jealous of Diana’s success, he could not be more proud of Camilla, who has come to this role late in life and without the safety net of an adoring public,” she said. “These difficult few months will have made his love even deeper.”

The couple will soon retreat to Balmoral, their traditional summer getaway in Scotland, after a tough year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s interesting—Diana was beloved, but Charles could hardly stand it; Camilla has become beloved, and Charles is enthralled by it.

In regards to Camilla’s dedication and work ethic to her role as Queen, Bond said “I think part of it is because she so much wants the man she loves to be proud of her,” she said. “But it must also be so gratifying to have earned widespread approval, even affection, from a public who once ganged up against her as the ‘other woman’ who made Diana so unhappy.”

Diana and Camilla in 1980, the year before Diana married Charles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of Diana, Bond added that the former Princess of Wales—who died in a Paris car accident in 1997—“was absolutely right when she told me that Camilla was ‘loyal’ and that Charles’ love for Camilla was stronger than any marriage he might ever have made,” she said.

There’s a lot to think about there, huh?