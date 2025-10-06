Mary Berry Reveals the "Encouraging" Ways Prince William Has Given Kate Middleton Confidence In Her Royal Career

Dame Mary Berry might be the queen of baking, but she also knows a thing or two about the Royal Family. In an interview with the Daily Mail on October 4, Berry—who was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2021—spoke about her fondness for Prince William and Princess Kate. The former Great British Bake Off host has worked with the Prince and Princess of Wales on several occasions over the years, and she told the publication how much she admires Prince William in particular.

"I mean he's really such a wonderful man, you know," Berry said. "We're so lucky with our royalty, aren't we?" Referencing Prince William's work with the homeless, she added, "He slept on the streets, you know. He wants to find out about how everybody is in the country. He lives for all of us. I admire him. He sets an example."

The Prince of Wales has known Berry for more than a decade, as they both serve as patrons of the charity Child Bereavement UK. Princess Kate teamed up with Berry at the 2019 Back to Nature festival at RHS Garden Wisley, and both the Prince and Princess of Wales joined the baking expert for her 2019 BBC special, A Very Berry Christmas.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are pictured in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary Berry shared a sweet moment with Princess Kate in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having spent time with the couple, Berry pointed out the loving nature the Prince of Wales has, sharing, "There's always a little arm around the back, encouraging her. Early on when she started doing public life, he would chip in and say something really nice and encouraging, you know? He's obviously immensely proud of her."

Prince William shares the same fond feelings for Berry, who turned 90 in March. In a special video message, he said, "I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday. You are a true national treasure, and we've loved working with you over the years."

"I dread to think who's cooking your cake and the criticism they might get but good luck and I hope it goes really well," he added, with Berry holding back tears as she watched the clip on BBC's The One Show.

As for Prince William and Kate, Berry honored their dedication to the people of Britain, telling the Daily Mail, "They give us—well, they give their life to all of us."